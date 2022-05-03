Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Colgate, Salesforce.com, NXP Semiconductors, Tyson Foods...

05/03/2022 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • AstraZeneca: Handelsbanken cut its recommendation to hold from buy.
  • AO World: J.P. Morgan downgrades from neutral to underweight, targeting GBp 63.
  • Colgate-Palmolive: Atlantic Equities LLP downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT up 6.4% to $80.
  • Consolidated Edison: Wells Fargo Securities downgrades to underweight from equal-weight. PT up 2.2% to $94.
  • Ferguson: Jefferies remains Hold with a price target reduced from GBp 11,779 to GBp 11,239.
  • Idacorp: Wells Fargo Securities raised the recommendation to equal-weight from underweight. PT up 7.4% to $110.
  • Kellogg: Piper Sandler cut its recommendation to underweight from neutral. PT down 8% to $62.
  • Lancashire Holdings: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target raised from GBp 500 to GBp 550.
  • M&G Plc: HSBC upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 260.
  • Mohawk Industries: J.P. Morgan raised the recommendation. to neutral from underweight. PT to up 7% to $156.
  • NXP Semiconductors: Morgan Stanley adjusts price target to $188 from $262, keeps equalweight rating
  • Petrofac: Berenberg upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 210.
  • Salesforce.com: Wedbush adjusts price target on salesforce.com to $225 from $275, keeps outperform rating.
  • ST. James's Place: HSBC upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 1600.
  • Tyson Foods: Piper Sandler downgrades to underweight from neutral. PT down 13% to $81.

© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AO WORLD PLC -3.60% 73.2 Delayed Quote.-31.22%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.83% 10494 Delayed Quote.23.16%
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY -2.43% 75.18 Delayed Quote.-11.91%
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC. -0.79% 92.01 Delayed Quote.8.70%
FERGUSON PLC -1.18% 10020 Delayed Quote.-22.63%
IDACORP, INC. -2.65% 102.39 Delayed Quote.-9.64%
KELLOGG COMPANY -1.65% 67.37 Delayed Quote.4.58%
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.71% 427.2 Delayed Quote.-19.96%
M&G PLC 2.84% 219.7802 Delayed Quote.7.37%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 3.32% 145.75 Delayed Quote.-20.00%
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. 3.57% 177 Delayed Quote.-22.29%
PETROFAC LIMITED 3.89% 140.2498 Delayed Quote.17.09%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 0.93% 177.57 Delayed Quote.-30.13%
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC 0.77% 1309 Delayed Quote.-22.90%
TYSON FOODS, INC. -0.28% 92.9 Delayed Quote.6.59%