AstraZeneca: Morningstar upgrades from hold to buy, targeting GBp 12,500.
Centrica: J.P. Morgan remains Overweight with a price target raised from GBp 140 to GBp 150.
Haleon: Deutsche Bank remains Hold with a price target reduced from 350 to 340 GBp.
Informa: Citigroup remains Buy with a price target raised from 720 to 850 GBp.
JD Sports Fashion: J.P. Morgan remains Overweight with a price target reduced from 215 to 210 GBp.
Persimmon: J.P. Morgan moves from overweight to neutral, targeting GBp 1090.