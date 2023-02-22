Analyst recommendations: Autonation, Comcast, Home Depot...

Autonation: Guggenheim Securities raised the target to $181 from $169. Maintains buy rating.

Comcast: KGI Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform. PT up 8.4% to $41.

Dillard's: J.P. Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral. PT down 20% to $286.

Home Depot: D.A. Davidson & Co cut the target to $306 from $334. Maintains neutral rating.

InterContinental Hotels: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and increases the price target to 58.50 pounds sterling from 57.30 pounds.

Manhattan Associates: D.A. Davidson & Co initiated coverage with a recommendation of neutral. PT set to $145.

Martin Marietta: On Field Investment Research upgrades to neutral from underperform. PT up 21% to $436.

Nordson: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight. PT up 20% to $255.

Vulcan Materials: On Field Investment Research upgrades to neutral from underperform. PT up 33% to $241.