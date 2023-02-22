Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Autonation, Comcast, Home Depot...

02/22/2023
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

Autonation: Guggenheim Securities raised the target to $181 from $169. Maintains buy rating.

Comcast: KGI Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform. PT up 8.4% to $41.

Dillard's: J.P. Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral. PT down 20% to $286.

Home Depot: D.A. Davidson & Co cut the target to $306 from $334. Maintains neutral rating.

InterContinental Hotels: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and increases the price target to 58.50 pounds sterling from 57.30 pounds.

Manhattan Associates: D.A. Davidson & Co initiated coverage with a recommendation of neutral. PT set to $145.

Martin Marietta: On Field Investment Research upgrades to neutral from underperform. PT up 21% to $436.

Nordson: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight. PT up 20% to $255.

Vulcan Materials: On Field Investment Research upgrades to neutral from underperform. PT up 33% to $241.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTONATION, INC. -8.85% 143.38 Delayed Quote.46.60%
COMCAST CORPORATION -3.27% 37.84 Delayed Quote.11.87%
DILLARD'S, INC. -17.13% 337.01 Delayed Quote.25.82%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC -1.95% 5432 Delayed Quote.16.78%
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. -1.56% 143.04 Delayed Quote.19.70%
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. -3.22% 359.7 Delayed Quote.9.97%
NORDSON CORPORATION -13.93% 211.91 Delayed Quote.3.58%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. -7.06% 295.5 Delayed Quote.-6.45%
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY -2.76% 180.52 Delayed Quote.3.09%
