Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Avis Budget, DuPont de Nemours, Ingredion, Lyft, T-Mobile US...

11/03/2021 | 09:19am EDT
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • Avis Budget: Deutsche Bank downgrades to sell from hold. PT soars 41% to $210
  • Chegg: Morgan Stanley upgrades its Buy rating to Neutral and lowers its target to USD 53 from USD 88.
  • Devon Energy: Benchmark Upgrades Devon Energy to Buy From Hold; Price Target is $48
  • DuPont de Nemours: Credit Suisse upgrades to outperform from neutral. PT up 23% to $95
  • Edison International: Guggenheim Securities lowers PT to $74 from $79. Maintains buy rating. 
  • Exact Sciences: BTIG lowers PT to $120 from $145. Maintains buy rating. 
  • Exelixis: Barclays cut the price target to $27 from $30. Maintains overweight rating. 
  • Generac Holdings: BofA Securities downgrades Generac Holdings to Neutral from Buy; price target is $500
  • Ingredion: Credit Suisse upgrades to outperform from neutral. PT rises 23% to $95
  • Inspire Medical: Guggenheim Securities lifts PT to $320 from $285. Maintains buy rating. 
  • KKR: Deutsche Bank rise PT on KKR to $87 from $75. Maintains buy rating. 
  • Lyft: Wedbush lowers price target to $77 from $85; outperform rating kept.
  • Paycom Software: Needham adjusts price target to $640 from $495, keeps buy rating
  • Rogers: B Riley Securities downgrades to neutral from buy. PT up 2.6% to $277
  • T-Mobile US: JP Morgan advises its customers to buy the stock. The target price remains set at USD 175.
  • The Clorox Company: Barclays adjusts price target to $131 from $138, maintains underweight rating
  • The Estée Lauder Companies: DA Davidson adjusts price target to $439 from $393, keeps buy rating
  • Under Armour: JP Morgan upgrades its target to buy from USD 30 to USD 32. 
  • Zillow: Evercore ISI cut the recommendation on Zillow Group Inc. Class A to inline from outperform. PT up 4.1% to $89.

