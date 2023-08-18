- Aflac: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equal-weight from overweight. PT down 0.8% to $75.
- Aston martin: Barclays maintains its Overweight recommendation with a price target raised from GBP 3.75 to 4 .
- Aviva: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation, with the target price raised from GBP 481 to 493.
- Aviva plc: Morgan Stanley maintains its "Overweight/Attractive" recommendation, with the target price raised from 470 to 480 GBp.
- Bae systems: Société Générale maintains its "Buy" recommendation with a price target reduced from 1160 to 1114 GBp.
- Dunelm group: Numis maintains its "buy" recommendation, with target price reduced from 1450 to 1400 GBp.
- Globe Life: Morgan Stanley upgrades to equal-weight from underweight. PT up 17% to $131.
- Foot Locker: Williams Trading upgrades to hold from sell. PT down 8.4% to $23.
- Hilton food group: Investec maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from GBp 676 to GBp 735.
- IPG Photonics: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy. PT up12% to $111.
- Keysight : Wells Fargo Securities lowers PT to $175 from $200. Maintains overweight rating.
- Kingfisher: Numis maintains sell recommendation with target price raised from GBp165 to GBp175.
- Legal & general: Morgan Stanley maintains its Equalwt/Attractive recommendation with a price target reduced from 240 to 238 GBp.
- Maximus: Stifel initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set at $102.
