  • Aflac: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equal-weight from overweight. PT down 0.8% to $75.
  • Aston martin: Barclays maintains its Overweight recommendation with a price target raised from GBP 3.75 to 4 .
  • Aviva: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation, with the target price raised from GBP 481 to 493.
  • Aviva plc: Morgan Stanley maintains its "Overweight/Attractive" recommendation, with the target price raised from 470 to 480 GBp.
  • Bae systems: Société Générale maintains its "Buy" recommendation with a price target reduced from 1160 to 1114 GBp.
  • Dunelm group: Numis maintains its "buy" recommendation, with target price reduced from 1450 to 1400 GBp.
  • Globe Life: Morgan Stanley upgrades to equal-weight from underweight. PT up 17% to $131.
  • Foot Locker: Williams Trading upgrades to hold from sell. PT down 8.4% to $23.
  • Hilton food group: Investec maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from GBp 676 to GBp 735.
  • IPG Photonics: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy. PT up12% to  $111.
  • Keysight : Wells Fargo Securities lowers PT to $175 from $200. Maintains overweight rating. 
  • Kingfisher: Numis maintains sell recommendation with target price raised from GBp165 to GBp175.
  • Legal & general: Morgan Stanley maintains its Equalwt/Attractive recommendation with a price target reduced from 240 to 238 GBp.
  • Maximus: Stifel initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set at $102.