Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: BP, Centene, Experian, Intel, Walgreens...

02/23/2023 | 05:36am EST
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

BP Plc: Berenberg downgrades from buy to hold, targeting GBp 590.

CarMax: Truist Securities reinstated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $66, implies a 5% decrease from last price.

Centene:  J.P. Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT up 25% to $90.

Experian: Bank of America raised its price target to 39.00 pounds sterling from 37.00 pounds and maintained its buy rating

Intel: Morgan Stanley upgrades to equal-weight from underweight. PT up 9.9% to $28.

Repligen: KeyBanc Capital Markets cut the target to $240 from $260. Maintains overweight rating.

Rio Tinto: JP Morgan maintains its advice to sell. The target price is slightly modified from 5380 to 5500 GBp.

Roper: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform. PT up 14% to $480.

Walgreens Boots:  Loop Capital Markets initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $45.


© MarketScreener.com 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.24% 540.61 Delayed Quote.13.58%
CARMAX, INC. 1.31% 69.49 Delayed Quote.14.12%
CENTENE CORPORATION 0.01% 72.28 Delayed Quote.-11.86%
EXPERIAN PLC -0.17% 2933.26 Delayed Quote.4.41%
INTEL CORPORATION -2.26% 25.47 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
REPLIGEN CORPORATION -4.51% 169.98 Delayed Quote.0.40%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.07% 5919 Delayed Quote.3.19%
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.38% 421.6 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. -0.22% 36.08 Delayed Quote.-3.21%