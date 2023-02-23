Analyst recommendations: BP, Centene, Experian, Intel, Walgreens...

BP Plc: Berenberg downgrades from buy to hold, targeting GBp 590.

CarMax: Truist Securities reinstated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $66, implies a 5% decrease from last price.

Centene: J.P. Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT up 25% to $90.

Experian: Bank of America raised its price target to 39.00 pounds sterling from 37.00 pounds and maintained its buy rating

Intel: Morgan Stanley upgrades to equal-weight from underweight. PT up 9.9% to $28.

Repligen: KeyBanc Capital Markets cut the target to $240 from $260. Maintains overweight rating.

Rio Tinto: JP Morgan maintains its advice to sell. The target price is slightly modified from 5380 to 5500 GBp.

Roper: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform. PT up 14% to $480.

Walgreens Boots: Loop Capital Markets initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $45.