Analyst recommendations: BP, Micron, PepsiCo, P&G, ServiceNow...

Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.
Applovin: Wedbush starts at outperform with $26 price target.
Avangrid: Mizuho Securities upgrades to neutral from underperform. PT down 0.9% to $39.
Berkshire Hills: Piper Sandler downgrades to underweight from neutral. PT down 1.6% to $29.
Boohoo: Deutsche Bank downgrades from buy to hold, targeting GBp 36.
BP Plc: Scotiabank downgrades to sector perform from sector outperform, sets $33 price target.
EasyJet: Liberum remains Buy with target reduced from GBp 460 to GBp 430.
Glencore: J.P. Morgan remains Overweight with a price target reduced from GBp 690 to GBp 660.
Haleon: Jefferies maintains a Hold rating with a price target reduced from GBp 340 to GBp 280.
Invesco: Goldman Sachs trims price target to $15 from $15.50, maintains neutral rating
Liberty Global: Citi reinstated coverage with a recommendation of neutral. PT up 11% to $18.
Micron Technology: Loop Capital starts micron technology at buy with $70 price target.
NatWest: Exane BNP Paribas downgrades from Outperform to Neutral targeting GBp 295.