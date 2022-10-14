Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: BP, Micron, PepsiCo, P&G, ServiceNow...

10/14/2022 | 05:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • Applovin: Wedbush starts at outperform with $26 price target.
  • Avangrid: Mizuho Securities upgrades to neutral from underperform. PT down 0.9% to $39.
  • Berkshire Hills: Piper Sandler downgrades to underweight from neutral. PT down 1.6% to $29.
  • Boohoo: Deutsche Bank downgrades from buy to hold, targeting GBp 36.
  • BP Plc: Scotiabank downgrades to sector perform from sector outperform, sets $33 price target.
  • EasyJet: Liberum remains Buy with target reduced from GBp 460 to GBp 430.
  • Glencore: J.P. Morgan remains Overweight with a price target reduced from GBp 690 to GBp 660.
  • Haleon: Jefferies maintains a Hold rating with a price target reduced from GBp 340 to GBp 280.
  • Invesco: Goldman Sachs trims price target to $15 from $15.50, maintains neutral rating
  • Liberty Global: Citi reinstated coverage with a recommendation of neutral. PT up 11% to $18.
  • Micron Technology: Loop Capital starts micron technology at buy with $70 price target.
  • NatWest: Exane BNP Paribas downgrades from Outperform to Neutral targeting GBp 295.
  • Norfolk Southern Corporation: TD Securities downgrades to hold from buy, adjusts price target to $245 from $305
  • Northrop Grumman: J.P. Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT down 2.3% to $490.
  • PepsiCo: UBS adjusts price target to $199 from $189, maintains buy rating.
  • Procter & Gamble: UBS adjusts price target to $135 from $153, maintains neutral rating.
  • ServiceNow: UBS adjusts price target to $465 from $515, maintains buy rating.
  • Simon Property Group: Morgan Stanley reiterates overweight rating, $131 price target

© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLOVIN CORPORATION 1.33% 18.34 Delayed Quote.-80.54%
AVANGRID, INC. 2.77% 39.35 Delayed Quote.-21.11%
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. 4.72% 29.48 Delayed Quote.3.69%
BOOHOO GROUP PLC -0.65% 38.16 Delayed Quote.-68.69%
BP PLC 1.09% 463.35 Delayed Quote.38.65%
EASYJET PLC 2.51% 300.7 Delayed Quote.-47.36%
GLENCORE PLC 0.68% 492.1 Delayed Quote.30.23%
HALEON PLC 1.65% 275.15 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INVESCO LTD. 4.61% 14.51 Delayed Quote.-36.97%
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC 3.59% 16.18 Delayed Quote.-41.67%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 4.00% 54.86 Delayed Quote.-41.11%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 0.57% 229.8 Delayed Quote.-5.91%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION 2.03% 215.61 Delayed Quote.-27.58%
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 1.84% 501.44 Delayed Quote.27.21%
PEPSICO, INC. 3.08% 174.61 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 1.51% 126.31 Delayed Quote.-22.78%
SERVICENOW INC. -1.96% 361.9 Delayed Quote.-44.25%
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC. 2.30% 95.83 Delayed Quote.-41.37%