Ball: Wells Fargo Securities upgrades to equal-weight from underweight. PT down 5.9% to $55.

Barclays: Jefferies remains Buy with price target raised from 300 to 320 GBp.

Entegris: BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $129.

Imperial Brands: Citigroup remains neutral with a price target reduced from 2300 to 1865 GBp.

Ocado: HSBC maintains its Buy rating with a price target reduced from 375 to 370 GBp.

Performance Food: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equal-weight from overweight. PT up 17% to $66.

Philip Morris: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral. PT up 23% to $117.

Tesco: HSBC remains Buy with price target raised from GBp 305 to GBp 330.