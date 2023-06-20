Ball: Wells Fargo Securities upgrades to equal-weight from underweight. PT down 5.9% to $55.
Barclays: Jefferies remains Buy with price target raised from 300 to 320 GBp.
Entegris: BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $129.
Imperial Brands: Citigroup remains neutral with a price target reduced from 2300 to 1865 GBp.
Ocado: HSBC maintains its Buy rating with a price target reduced from 375 to 370 GBp.
Performance Food: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equal-weight from overweight. PT up 17% to $66.
Philip Morris: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral. PT up 23% to $117.
Tesco: HSBC remains Buy with price target raised from GBp 305 to GBp 330.