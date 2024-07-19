- Bank Of America Corporation: Phillip Securities downgrades to neutral from accumulate with a price target raised from USD 40.82 to USD 45.
- Choice Hotels International, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral with a target price of USD 120.
- Cintas Corporation: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target raised from USD 750 to USD 775.
- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral with a target price reduced from USD 20 to USD 18.
- International Paper Company: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 57.
- Marathon Oil Corporation: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a target price of USD 29.
- Pepsico, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 186 to USD 183.
- Sealed Air Corporation: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 43 to USD 40.
- Wintrust Financial Corporation: Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform with a target price raised from USD 110 to USD 115.
- Apple Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight rating and raises the target price from USD 225 to USD 275.
- Chewy, Inc.: Citigroup remains neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 16 to USD 28.
- Cintas Corporation: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 700 to USD 850.
- Dr Horton: JMP Securities maintains its market outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 170 to USD 210.
- Eli Lilly And Company: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 880 to USD 1100.
- Five9, Inc.: Baptista Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from 64 to USD 79.20.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 315 to USD 385.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 1082 to USD 1300.
- Synovus Financial Corp.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 42 to USD 53.
- Edison International: Baptista Research initiates a Hold recommendation with a target price of USD 77.20.
- Columbia Sportswear Company: Wedbush initiates a neutral recommendation with a target price of USD 80.
- Sonoco Products Company: Raymond James initiates an Outperform recommendation with a target price of USD 62.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bank of America, Pepsico, Apple, Chewy, Eli Lilly...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.