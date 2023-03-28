- Barclays: JP Morgan sticks with Buy rating. The target price has been revised downwards and is now set at GBp 200 as compared to GBp 240 previously.
- BioNTech: Jefferies maintained its Neutral recommendation. The target price is decreased from USD 230 to USD 145.
- Carnival: Wells Fargo Securities upgrades to equal-weight from underweight. PT up 2.4% to $9.
- Centamin: Liberum resumes coverage at sell targeting GBp 94.
- FactSet: Raised to Neutral at Redburn
- Marathon Petroleum: J.P. Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT up 16% to $149.
