  • Barclays: JP Morgan sticks with Buy rating. The target price has been revised downwards and is now set at GBp 200 as compared to GBp 240 previously.
  • BioNTech: Jefferies maintained its Neutral recommendation. The target price is decreased from USD 230 to USD 145.
  • Carnival: Wells Fargo Securities upgrades to equal-weight from underweight. PT up 2.4% to $9.
  • Centamin: Liberum resumes coverage at sell targeting GBp 94.
  • FactSet: Raised to Neutral at Redburn
  • Marathon Petroleum: J.P. Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT up 16% to $149.