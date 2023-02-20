Analyst recommendations: Barclays, Omnicom...

Barclays: JPMorgan raised its price target to 2.30 pounds sterling from 2.20 pounds, keeping its overweight rating.
Indivior: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 2655 to GBp 2115.
Jet2: Jefferies remains Buy with target raised from GBp 1300 to GBp 1600.
Omnicom: Argus Research raised the target to $100 from $84. Maintains buy rating.
Owens Corning: Argus Research raised the target on Owens Corning to $120 from $105. Maintains buy rating.
Spectris: Berenberg downgraded Spectris to hold from buy and reduced the price target to 34.70 pounds sterling from 38.35 pounds.