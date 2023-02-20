Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Barclays, Omnicom...

02/20/2023 | 06:12am EST
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

Barclays: JPMorgan raised its price target to 2.30 pounds sterling from 2.20 pounds, keeping its overweight rating.

Indivior: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 2655 to GBp 2115.

Jet2: Jefferies remains Buy with target raised from GBp 1300 to GBp 1600.

Omnicom: Argus Research raised the target to $100 from $84. Maintains buy rating.

    Owens Corning:  Argus Research raised the target on Owens Corning to $120 from $105. Maintains buy rating.

    Spectris: Berenberg downgraded Spectris to hold from buy and reduced the price target to 34.70 pounds sterling from 38.35 pounds.


    © MarketScreener.com 2023
    Stocks mentioned in the article
    		ChangeLast1st jan.
    BARCLAYS PLC 1.11% 175.4 Delayed Quote.9.45%
    INDIVIOR PLC -0.30% 1680 Delayed Quote.-9.02%
    JET2 PLC -0.42% 1294 Delayed Quote.35.75%
    OMNICOM GROUP., INC. 0.56% 93.72 Delayed Quote.14.90%
    OWENS CORNING -1.72% 99.93 Delayed Quote.17.15%
    SPECTRIS PLC -2.60% 3152 Delayed Quote.7.79%