Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Berkshire Hathaway, CBRE Group, Glencore, MetLife, Estee Lauder...

09/22/2022 | 06:02am EDT
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

Berkshire Hathaway: Edward Jones upgrades to buy from hold.

CBRE Group: UBS adjusts price target to $86 from $95, maintains neutral rating.

Ceres Power: RBC starts sector performance tracker targeting GBp 600.

Compass: AlphaValue moves from sell to accumulate targeting GBp 2054.

Crocs: Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Crocs Inc. with a recommendation of neutral. PT set to $79.

Dianomi: Liberum remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 460 to GBp 300.

FirstGroup: J.P. Morgan resumes monitoring at Overweight, targeting GBp 155.

Glencore: J.P. Morgan remains Overweight with a price target raised from GBp 5900 to GBp 6400.

MetLife: Raymond James initiated coverage of MetLife Inc. with a recommendation of market perform. PT up 13% to $73.

The Estee Lauder Co: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral, increases pt to $303 from $298

Voya Financial: Raymond James initiated coverage with a recommendation of strong buy. PT up 34% to $84.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -2.84% 407930 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
CBRE GROUP, INC. -2.63% 73.01 Delayed Quote.-32.72%
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC -13.64% 416.5 Delayed Quote.-52.34%
COMPASS GROUP PLC -1.70% 1826 Delayed Quote.12.54%
CROCS, INC. -3.25% 74.78 Delayed Quote.-41.68%
DIANOMI PLC 1.96% 130 Delayed Quote.-69.64%
FIRSTGROUP PLC -2.28% 119.9 Delayed Quote.20.06%
GLENCORE PLC 1.05% 491.5 Delayed Quote.29.62%
METLIFE, INC. -1.48% 64.52 Delayed Quote.3.25%
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. -0.68% 237.86 Delayed Quote.-35.75%
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC. -0.35% 62.65 Delayed Quote.-5.52%