Analyst recommendations: Berkshire Hathaway, CBRE Group, Glencore, MetLife, Estee Lauder...

Berkshire Hathaway: Edward Jones upgrades to buy from hold.

CBRE Group: UBS adjusts price target to $86 from $95, maintains neutral rating.

Ceres Power: RBC starts sector performance tracker targeting GBp 600.

Compass: AlphaValue moves from sell to accumulate targeting GBp 2054.

Crocs: Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Crocs Inc. with a recommendation of neutral. PT set to $79.

Dianomi: Liberum remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 460 to GBp 300.

FirstGroup: J.P. Morgan resumes monitoring at Overweight, targeting GBp 155.

Glencore: J.P. Morgan remains Overweight with a price target raised from GBp 5900 to GBp 6400.

MetLife: Raymond James initiated coverage of MetLife Inc. with a recommendation of market perform. PT up 13% to $73.

The Estee Lauder Co: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral, increases pt to $303 from $298

Voya Financial: Raymond James initiated coverage with a recommendation of strong buy. PT up 34% to $84.