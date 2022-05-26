Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Farfetch, Netease, ServiceNow, Zoom...

05/26/2022 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • Advance Auto Parts: UBS adjusts price target to $250 from $275, maintains buy rating.
  • Ashtead: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 8,000 to GBp 5,000.
  • ASGN: Credit Suisse downgrades to underperform from neutral, adjusts price target to $90 from $110.
  • Bakkavor: Berenberg maintains a hold rating with a price target reduced from GBp 125 to GBp 110.
  • Best Buy: UBS adjusts price target to $80 from $120, maintains neutral rating.
  • Bodycote: Berenberg remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 1030 to GBp 780.
  • Farfetch: Credit Suisse adjusts price target to $36 from $47, keeps outperform rating.
  • FirstGroup: Berenberg starts tracking as a buy, targeting GBp 150.
  • Netease: UBS adjusts price target to $124 from $131, maintains buy rating.
  • Nordstrom: Credit Suisse adjusts price target to $26 from $29, keeps neutral rating.
  • Restaurant Brands International: Guggenheim lowers price target to $55 from $63, maintains neutral rating.
  • ServiceNow: UBS adjusts price target to $570 from $625, maintains buy rating.
  • Zoom Video Communications: Guggenheim lowers price target  to $130 from $160, maintains buy rating.

© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC. 2.82% 185.31 Delayed Quote.-22.75%
ASGN INCORPORATED -6.45% 94 Delayed Quote.-18.57%
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 0.33% 3933.7 Delayed Quote.-34.03%
BAKKAVOR GROUP PLC 0.00% 100 Delayed Quote.-20.76%
BEST BUY CO., INC. 8.97% 80.06 Delayed Quote.-21.20%
BODYCOTE PLC 0.46% 643.9708 Delayed Quote.-25.94%
FARFETCH LIMITED 4.26% 7.1 Delayed Quote.-78.76%
FIRSTGROUP PLC 6.78% 127.9522 Delayed Quote.16.83%
NETEASE, INC. 2.18% 97.49 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
NORDSTROM, INC. 14.02% 23.58 Delayed Quote.4.24%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED PARTNERSHIP -0.32% 65.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SERVICENOW INC. 7.78% 452.29 Delayed Quote.-30.32%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 8.48% 102.34 Delayed Quote.-44.35%