Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Farfetch, Netease, ServiceNow, Zoom...
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.
- Advance Auto Parts: UBS adjusts price target to $250 from $275, maintains buy rating.
- Ashtead: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 8,000 to GBp 5,000.
- ASGN: Credit Suisse downgrades to underperform from neutral, adjusts price target to $90 from $110.
- Bakkavor: Berenberg maintains a hold rating with a price target reduced from GBp 125 to GBp 110.
- Best Buy: UBS adjusts price target to $80 from $120, maintains neutral rating.
- Bodycote: Berenberg remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 1030 to GBp 780.
- Farfetch: Credit Suisse adjusts price target to $36 from $47, keeps outperform rating.
- FirstGroup: Berenberg starts tracking as a buy, targeting GBp 150.
- Netease: UBS adjusts price target to $124 from $131, maintains buy rating.
- Nordstrom: Credit Suisse adjusts price target to $26 from $29, keeps neutral rating.
- Restaurant Brands International: Guggenheim lowers price target to $55 from $63, maintains neutral rating.
- ServiceNow: UBS adjusts price target to $570 from $625, maintains buy rating.
- Zoom Video Communications: Guggenheim lowers price target to $130 from $160, maintains buy rating.
