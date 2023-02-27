Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, GSK, Rightmove, Shell, State Street...

Best Buy: Telsey Advisory Group downgrades to market perform from outperform. PT down 1% to $83.

British American Tobacco: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 4700 to 4100.

Coca-Cola: Baptista Research initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT up 17% to $70.30.

GSK: Goldman Sachs upgrades from Sell to Buy. The target price remains set at GBp 2000.

Hikma: Berenberg remains "Hold" with a price target raised from GBp 1440 to GBp 1740.

Mondi: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 1730 to GBp 1710.

Rightmove: HSBC moves from light to hold, targeting GBp 530.

Shell: Goldman Sachs increases its rating from Neutral to Buy.

State Street: Wells Fargo Securities upgrades to overweight from equal-weight. PT up 12% to $98.

Zillow: J.P. Morgan initiated coverage of Zillow Group Inc. Class C with a recommendation of overweight. PT set to $48.