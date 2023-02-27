Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, GSK, Rightmove, Shell, State Street...

02/27/2023 | 06:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

Best Buy: Telsey Advisory Group downgrades to market perform from outperform. PT down 1% to $83.

British American Tobacco: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 4700 to 4100.

Coca-Cola: Baptista Research initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT up 17% to $70.30.

GSK: Goldman Sachs upgrades from Sell to Buy. The target price remains set at GBp 2000.

Hikma: Berenberg remains "Hold" with a price target raised from GBp 1440 to GBp 1740.

Mondi: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 1730 to GBp 1710.

Rightmove: HSBC moves from light to hold, targeting GBp 530.

Shell: Goldman Sachs increases its rating from Neutral to Buy.

State Street: Wells Fargo Securities upgrades to overweight from equal-weight. PT up 12% to $98.

Zillow: J.P. Morgan initiated coverage of Zillow Group Inc. Class C with a recommendation of overweight. PT set to $48.


© MarketScreener.com 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEST BUY CO., INC. 0.99% 83.82 Delayed Quote.4.50%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 0.17% 3222 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC 0.86% 52.8 Real-time Quote.1.75%
GSK PLC 0.39% 1450.2 Delayed Quote.0.51%
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 0.38% 1723 Delayed Quote.10.60%
MONDI PLC 0.82% 1420 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
RIGHTMOVE PLC 0.55% 560.04 Delayed Quote.8.92%
SHELL PLC 1.92% 2546.11 Delayed Quote.7.44%
STATE STREET CORPORATION 0.07% 87.17 Delayed Quote.12.38%
ZILLOW GROUP, INC. -2.57% 40.5 Delayed Quote.29.77%