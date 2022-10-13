Analyst recommendations: Biogen, Colgate, Comcast, Glencore, Sage...

Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.
Air Products: Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT up 29% from last price to $295.
Axalta: Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT up 36% to $29.
Biogen: Stifel raised its recommendation to buy from hold. PT up 18% to $299.
Colgate-Palmolive: J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral. PT up 14% to $79.
Comcast: Citi analyst upgrades to buy from neutral. PT up 25% to $36.
DS Smith: Morgan Stanley moves from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a GBp 340 target.
Eastman Chemical: Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage with a recommendation of neutral. PT set to $78.
Glencore: Goldman Sachs remains Buy with a price target raised from GBp 610 to GBp 700.
Huntsman: Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage with a recommendation of sell. PT up 1.5% to $26.
Informa: Goldman Sachs resumes coverage to buy targeting GBp 775.
Kronos: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a recommendation of sell. PT up 1.5% to $9.
Mondi: Morgan Stanley moves from Equal-Weight to Overweight targeting GBp 1800.
Owens & Minor: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy. PT up 19% to $18.
Sage: HSBC starts tracking as buy, targeting GBp 845.
Simon Property: Morgan Stanley reinstated coverage with a recommendation of overweight. PT up 40% to $131.
Staar Surgical: Mizuho Securities initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT up 21% to $85.
Smurfit Kappa: Morgan Stanley moves from Equal-Weight to Overweight, targeting GBp 3,200.
Willis Towers: Piper Sandler upgrades to overweight from neutral. PT up 24% to $250.