- Aston martin: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 424 to GBX 417.
- Biogen inc: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 357 to USD 351.
- Boohoo group plc: Canaccord Genuity downgrades to sell from hold with a price target reduced from GBX 47 to GBX 18.50.
- Bt group plc: Numis downgrades to hold from sell with a target price of GBX 105.
- Burberry group: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from GBX 2360 to GBX 2260.
- Canadian pacific: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from CAD 120 to CAD 115.
- Cbre group inc-a: Raymond James maintains its strong buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 95.
- Csx corp: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 40 to USD 38.
- Delta air li: Citi maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 64 to USD 56.
- Diamondback ener: JP Morgan maintains its overweight rating and raises the target price from USD 169 to USD 174.
- Enbridge inc: Morningstar upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of CAD 52.
- Gilead sciences: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 84 to USD 78.
- Glencore plc: Liberum maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 660 to GBX 610.
- Gsk plc: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target raised from GBX 1550 to GBX 1640.
- Home depot: Telsey Advisory Group maintains its market perform recommendation with a target price reduced from USD 335 to USD 330.
- Jet2 plc: Numis resumes coverage with a buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 1970 to GBX 2200.
- Lowe's cos inc: Telsey Advisory Group maintains its market perform recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 230 to USD 225.
- Meta platforms: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 425 to USD 400.
- Norfolk southern: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 235 to USD 215.
- Nxp semiconducto: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 257 to USD 244.
- On semiconductor: BNP Paribas Exane downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 130 to USD 95.
- Southwest air: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 32.75 to USD 28.50.
- Tesco plc: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target raised from GBP 3.25 to GBP 3.35.
- Union pac: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and lowers the target price from USD 285 to USD 275.
- United airlines: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 84 to USD 76.
- Yellow cake plc: Liberum downgrades to hold from buy with a target price raised from GBX 540 to GBX 610.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.