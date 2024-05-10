  • Akamai Technologies: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 115 to USD 92.
  • Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 59 to USD 57.
  • Blackrock: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 919 to USD 901.
  • Blackstone: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from 138 to USD 136.
  • CME Group: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from 210 to USD 205.
  • Entergy Corporation: Ladenburg Thalmann maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 117.
  • Epam Systems: Jefferies remains at hold with a target price reduced from USD 283 to USD 202.
  • Franklin Resources: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 24 to USD 23.
  • Hartford Financial Services Group: Redburn Atlantic maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 115.
  • Hubspot: Citigroup maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 798 to USD 767.
  • Mondelez International: Baptista Research downgrades to outperform from hold with a price target reduced from USD 82.20 to USD 81.20.
  • Newmont Corporation: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 49 to USD 52.
  • Paypal Holdings: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from underperform with a price target raised from USD 56.10 to USD 74.30.
  • Roblox: BTIG maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 54 to USD 46.
  • Starbucks: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from hold with a price target reduced from USD 104 to USD 86.10.
  • T. Rowe Price Group: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 118 to USD 116.
  • Target: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from 180 to USD 185.
  • Walmart: Telsey Advisory Group maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 205 to USD 68.
  • Warner Music Group: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 42 to USD 40.