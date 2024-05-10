- Akamai Technologies: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 115 to USD 92.
- Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 59 to USD 57.
- Blackrock: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 919 to USD 901.
- Blackstone: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from 138 to USD 136.
- CME Group: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from 210 to USD 205.
- Entergy Corporation: Ladenburg Thalmann maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 117.
- Epam Systems: Jefferies remains at hold with a target price reduced from USD 283 to USD 202.
- Franklin Resources: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 24 to USD 23.
- Hartford Financial Services Group: Redburn Atlantic maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 115.
- Hubspot: Citigroup maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 798 to USD 767.
- Mondelez International: Baptista Research downgrades to outperform from hold with a price target reduced from USD 82.20 to USD 81.20.
- Newmont Corporation: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 49 to USD 52.
- Paypal Holdings: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from underperform with a price target raised from USD 56.10 to USD 74.30.
- Roblox: BTIG maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 54 to USD 46.
- Starbucks: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from hold with a price target reduced from USD 104 to USD 86.10.
- T. Rowe Price Group: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 118 to USD 116.
- Target: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from 180 to USD 185.
- Walmart: Telsey Advisory Group maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 205 to USD 68.
- Warner Music Group: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 42 to USD 40.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.