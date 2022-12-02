Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, BT Group, Ecolab, GSK, Sainsbury...

Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering the main markets of North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.
4imprint: Berenberg upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 4800.