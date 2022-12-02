Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, BT Group, Ecolab, GSK, Sainsbury...

12/02/2022 | 05:35am EST
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering the main markets of North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • 4imprint: Berenberg upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 4800.
  • Associated British Foods: Goldman Sachs raised its recommendation to neutral from sell. PT up 20% to 1,900 pence.
  • Blackstone: Barclays downgrades to equal-weight from overweight. PT up 5.8% to $90.
  • BT Group: Citigroup downgraded to 1.30 pounds sterling from 1.85 pounds, keeping the neutral rating.
  • Coherent Corp: Stifel reinstated coverage of Coherent Corp. with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $48.
  • Ecolab: Barclays downgrades to equal-weight from overweight.
  • GSK: Citigroup lowered PT to 15.50 pounds sterling from 19.75 pounds and maintained the neutral rating. PT up 5.3% to $160.
  • J Sainsbury: Morgan Stanley resumes tracking at Underweight, targeting GBp 220.
  • Lam Research: Bernstein adjusts PT to $500 From $425, Maintains Outperform rating
  • Viavi: Stifel reinstated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT up 5.6% to $12.

© MarketScreener.com 2022
