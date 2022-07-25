Log in
Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, Relx, Vodafone, Anglo American, Domino's Pizza...

07/25/2022
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • Ally Financial: Piper Sandler downgrades to underweight from neutral. PT up 1.6% to $34.
  • Anglo American: Morgan Stanley reiterates equalweight rating and lowers price target to 33.40 pounds sterling from 33.60 pounds.
  • Blackstone: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut the recommendation to market perform from outperform. PT up 19% to $115.
  • Boston Beer Company: Jefferies lowers price target to $321 from $341. Maintains hold rating.
  • Chord Energy: Piper Sandler adjusts price target to $215 from $225. Reiterates overweight rating.
  • Domino's Pizza: Cowen adjusts price target to $410 from $365. Maintains market perform rating.
  • Dunelm Group: Investec upgrades to hold from sell. PT set to 870 pence.
  • Equifax: Morgan Stanley adjusts price target to $230 from $226. Keeps overweight rating.
  • Ferrexpo: Credit Suisse raised the recommendation to outperform from neutral. PT up 76% to 250 pence.
  • GB Group: Citi initiated coverage with a recomendation of buy. PT up 29% to 607 pence.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle: Raymond James keeps outperform rating. PT down to $280 from $295.
  • Manhattan Associates: Rosenblatt keeps buy rating. PT adjusts to $150 from $165.
  • Novavax: B. Riley maintains buy rating and adjusts price target to 171 from $181.
  • Ocado Group: Berenberg maintains buy rating and lowers price target to 12.90 pounds sterling from 14.15 pounds.
  • Relx: J.P. Morgan reiterates its buy rating. The target price has been raised to GBX 2800 from GBX 2670.
  • Seagate Technology Holdings: Rosenblatt maintains buy rating. PT down to $95 from $100.
  • Vodafone: Jefferies gives a neutral rating. The target price is unchanged and still at GBX 122.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLY FINANCIAL INC. -1.56% 33.48 Delayed Quote.-29.68%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 1.99% 2718.5 Delayed Quote.-11.62%
BLACKSTONE INC. -1.48% 96.43 Delayed Quote.-25.47%
CHORD ENERGY CORPORATION -0.82% 113.14 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. -1.57% 399.27 Delayed Quote.-29.25%
DUNELM GROUP PLC 0.64% 869.5 Delayed Quote.-37.44%
EQUIFAX INC. 0.14% 200.85 Delayed Quote.-31.40%
FERREXPO PLC 12.35% 147.51398 Delayed Quote.-55.71%
GB GROUP PLC -0.60% 467.4 Delayed Quote.-36.33%
IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC. -1.22% 393.51 Delayed Quote.-40.24%
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED -0.17% 184.07 Delayed Quote.-31.66%
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. -1.65% 118.73 Delayed Quote.-23.64%
NOVAVAX, INC. -6.96% 54.85 Delayed Quote.-61.66%
OCADO GROUP PLC -3.28% 765.65 Delayed Quote.-52.82%
RELX PLC -0.25% 2352 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC -8.11% 76.83 Delayed Quote.-32.00%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.03% 129.06 Delayed Quote.14.93%