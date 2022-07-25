Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, Relx, Vodafone, Anglo American, Domino's Pizza...

Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.
Ally Financial: Piper Sandler downgrades to underweight from neutral. PT up 1.6% to $34.
Anglo American: Morgan Stanley reiterates equalweight rating and lowers price target to 33.40 pounds sterling from 33.60 pounds.
Blackstone: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut the recommendation to market perform from outperform. PT up 19% to $115.