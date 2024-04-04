  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company: Zacks upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 50 to USD 66.
  • Ball Corporation: Barclays downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a price target raised from USD 66 to USD 71.
  • Block, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from equal weight with a price target reduced from USD 62 to USD 60.
  • Capital One Financial Corporation: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of USD 189.
  • Celanese Corporation: Barclays downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a target price of USD 170. JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 135 to USD 160.
  • Chubb Limited: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 275 to USD 270.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Mirae Asset Securities upgrades to buy from not rated with a price target raised from USD 280 to USD 424.83.
  • Synchrony Financial: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from underperform with a price target raised from USD 36 to USD 50.
  • Blue Owl Capital Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 18 to USD 22.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc.: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 276.
  • Crh Plc: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 84 to USD 103.
  • Doordash, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 125.
  • Newmont Corporation: Citigroup maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 60 to USD 45.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.: Baird maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 410 to USD 205. Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 415 to USD 210.
  • Western Digital Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 95.
  • Lloyds Banking Group Plc: Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgrades to outperform from market perform and raises the target price from GBX 55 to GBX 60.
  • Marks & Spencer Group Plc: AlphaValue/Baader Europe downgrades to reduce from add with a price target raised from GBX 274 to GBX 281.
  • Wise Plc: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 10 to GBP 13.