- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company: Zacks upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 50 to USD 66.
- Ball Corporation: Barclays downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a price target raised from USD 66 to USD 71.
- Block, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from equal weight with a price target reduced from USD 62 to USD 60.
- Capital One Financial Corporation: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of USD 189.
- Celanese Corporation: Barclays downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a target price of USD 170. JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 135 to USD 160.
- Chubb Limited: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 275 to USD 270.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Mirae Asset Securities upgrades to buy from not rated with a price target raised from USD 280 to USD 424.83.
- Synchrony Financial: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from underperform with a price target raised from USD 36 to USD 50.
- Blue Owl Capital Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 18 to USD 22.
- Coinbase Global, Inc.: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 276.
- Crh Plc: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 84 to USD 103.
- Doordash, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 125.
- Newmont Corporation: Citigroup maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 60 to USD 45.
- Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.: Baird maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 410 to USD 205. Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 415 to USD 210.
- Western Digital Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 95.
- Lloyds Banking Group Plc: Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgrades to outperform from market perform and raises the target price from GBX 55 to GBX 60.
- Marks & Spencer Group Plc: AlphaValue/Baader Europe downgrades to reduce from add with a price target raised from GBX 274 to GBX 281.
- Wise Plc: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 10 to GBP 13.
