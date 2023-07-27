- Boeing: BofA Global Research raised the recommendation to buy from neutral. PT set to $300.
- Conmed: Piper Sandler maintains overweight rating. Price target upgrades to $145 from $128.
- Fiserv: Susquehanna Financial raised the target to $170 from $140. Maintains positive rating.
- Lam Research: Susquehanna Financial maintains neutral rating. PT up to $615 from $540.
- Old Dominion Freight Line: Cowen maintains market perform rating. PT up to $408 from $317.
- Popular: Hovde Group raised the target to $92 from $83. Maintains outperform rating.
- PTC: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades the target to $177 from $160.
- Raytheon Technologies: BofA Global Research cut the recommendation to neutral from buy. PT up 10% to $95.
- TE Connectivity: Truist Securities raises the price target to $147 from $127. Maintains hold rating.
- Union Pacific: Cowen raises the price target to $240 from $210. Maintains outperform rating.
- Weatherford International: Piper Sandler raised the recommendation to $116 from $101. Maintains overweight rating.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Boeing, Raytheon Technologies, Union Pacific, Lam Research...
