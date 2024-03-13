- Campbell Soup Company: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 54.50 to USD 44.60.
- Eqt Corporation: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target reduced from USD 46 to USD 39.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from underperform with a price target raised from USD 230.50 to USD 396.
- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target raised from USD 76 to USD 78.
- Nucor Corporation: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 180 to USD 240.
- Southwest Airlines Co.: Jefferies upgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 20 to USD 28.
- Stellantis N.v.: Nomura downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price of EUR 27.
- Target Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from USD 178.70 to USD 188.10.
- Tesla, Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to underweight from equalweight with a price target reduced from USD 200 to USD 125.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price raised from USD 100 to USD 120.
- Broadcom Inc.: Baptista Research maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from USD 1198 to USD 1485.
- Coinbase Global, Inc.: JMP Securities maintains its market outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 220 to USD 300.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc.: Citigroup maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 160. Wolfe Research maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 99.
- Veeva Systems Inc.: JP Morgan maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 183 to USD 222.
- Walmart Inc.: Stifel maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 185 to USD 65.
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc: Numis upgrades to add from buy with a target price of GBX 250. Panmure Gordon & Co. Limited upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of GBX 225.
- Cvs Group Plc: Peel Hunt downgrades to add from buy with a price target reduced from GBX 2750 to GBX 1500.
- Entain Plc: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price reduced from GBP 12.80 to GBP 9.10.
- Harbour Energy P: Berenberg upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from GBX 280 to GBX 360.
- Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc: Bernstein downgrades to underperform from market perform with a price target raised from GBX 6900 to GBX 7350. Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from 64 to GBP 84.
- Johnson Matthey Plc: Morgan Stanley drops coverage on the stock.
- Victrex Plc: Morgan Stanley drops coverage on the stock.
- Virgin Money UK: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from GBP 2.50 to GBP 2.20.
