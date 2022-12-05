Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Analyst recommendations: Burberry, Comcast, Starbucks, SVB Financial, Warner Music...
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.
Burberry: HSBC moves from Hold to Light with a target of GBp 1950.
Callon Petroleum: J.P. Morgan raised its recommendation to neutral from underweight. PT up 38% to $57.
Comcast: Wells Fargo Securities upgrades to equal-weight from underweight. PT up 6% to $38.
Frasers Group: Shore Capital Stockbrokers initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT rises 36% to 1,200 pence.
Laredo Petroleum: J.P. Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral. PT up 12% to $69.
Murphy Oil: J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral. PT up 23% to $56.
NetApp: Loop Capital Markets downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 0.9% to $67.
Persimmon: Jefferies downgrades from buy to hold targeting GBp 1436.
Spirax: Jefferies remains Underperform with a target cut from GBp 11,460 to GBp 9,910.
Spire: J.P. Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT up 0.4% to $69.
Starbucks: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 0.9% to $106.
SVB Financial: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from equal-weight. PT down 17% to $186.
United Therapeutics: Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage with a recommendation of sell. PT set to $230.
Warner Music: Baptista Research initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $37.