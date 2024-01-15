- Burberry Group: Mediobanca downgrades to underperform from neutral with a price target reduced from GBX 2100 to GBX 1300. CIC Market Solutions downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target reduced from GBP 19 to GBP 14. Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target reduced from GBX 2345 to GBX 1663.
- Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from USD 50 to USD 57. Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 54 to USD 57.
- Blackrock: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 898 to USD 875.
- Delta Air Lines: Citigroup maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 56 to USD 55.
- Diversified Energy Company: Investec maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 160 to GBX 1300.
- Deliveroo: BNP Paribas Exane upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from GBX 120 to GBX 125.
- Eqt Corporation: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 54 to USD 51.
- Fevertree Drinks: Liberum upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from GBX 1200 to GBX 1300.
- Freeport-Mcmoran: Scotiabank maintains its sector outperform recommendation with a price target raised from USD 47 to USD 49.
- Hammerson: Peel Hunt upgrades to add from hold with a price target raised from GBX 25 to GBX 32.
- Hill & Smith: Investec upgrades to add from buy with a price target raised from GBX 1300 to GBX 1940.
- Hsbc Holdings: undefined
- Illumina: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from USD 140 to USD 150.
- Itm Power: Panmure Gordon & Co. Limited upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of GBX 90.
- Jpmorgan Chase & Co.: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 183 to USD 200.
- National Grid: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from GBX 1020 to GBX 1150.
- Newmont Corporation: National Bank Financial maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from 75 to CAD 65.
- Ocado Group: AlphaValue/Baader Europe upgrades to add from reduce with a price target reduced from GBX 753 to GBX 747.
- Pagegroup: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from GBP 4.83 to GBP 4.20.
- Qualcomm: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price reduced from USD 147 to USD 142.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated: Zacks maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 144 to USD 142.
- Rhi Magnesita: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 2800 to GBX 3400.
- Rightmove: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from 6 to GBP 7.35.
- RS Group: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from 7.90 to GBP 10.54.
- Sage Group: Peel Hunt downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of GBX 1187. Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight rating and raises the target price from GBX 985 to GBX 1335.
- Stellantis: Mediobanca maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from 25.10 to EUR 24.40.
- Unitedhealth Group: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 601 to USD 598.
