- Advanced Micro Devices: Huatai Research maintains buy recommendation with target price raised from USD 150 to USD 226.
- Aptiv: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from equal weight with price target reduced from USD 90 to USD 74.
- Canadian TIRE: Canaccord Genuity downgrades to hold from buy with price target reduced from CAD 167 to CAD 154.
- Caterpillar: HSBC maintains hold recommendation with price target raised from USD 250 to USD 330.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains overweight recommendation with target price raised from USD 2250 to USD 2750.
- Citizens Financial Group: Morgan Stanley maintains market weight recommendation with target price raised from USD 31 to USD 39.
- Close Brothers Group: Peel Hunt maintains hold recommendation with price target reduced from 785 to GBX 518.
- Diversified Energy Company: Dowgate Capital maintains buy recommendation with target price raised from GBX 160 to GBX 2600.
- Dow: Baptista Research downgrades to underperform from outperform with price target reduced from USD 57.90 to USD 55.90.
- Edwards Lifesciences: Wolfe Research maintains underperform recommendation with target price raised from USD 57 to USD 72. Deutsche Bank maintains hold recommendation with price target raised from USD 64 to USD 86.
- Eli Lilly And Company: BMO Capital Markets maintains outperform rating with target price raised from USD 710 to USD 865.
- Fifth Third Bancorp: Morgan Stanley maintains market weight recommendation with target price raised from USD 29 to USD 36.
- Fmc Corporation: BNP Paribas Exane downgrades to neutral from outperform with price target reduced from USD 74 to USD 56.
- Fortinet: HSBC downgrades to reduce from hold with price target raised from USD 49 to USD 57. Deutsche Bank maintains hold recommendation with target price raised from USD 63 to USD 78.
- General Electric Company: Morningstar upgrades to buy from hold with price target raised from USD 128 to USD 154.
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated: Morgan Stanley maintains overweight rating with target price raised from USD 13 to USD 16.
- Intel Corporation: Baptista Research maintains underperform recommendation with target price raised from USD 36.10 to USD 44.60.
- Kla Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to underperform from hold with price target raised from USD 514 to USD 633.60.
- Marsh & Mclennan Companies: Baptista Research downgrades to underperform from hold with price target raised from USD 199 to USD 203.
- Meta Platforms: Phillip Securities upgrades to accumulate from buy with price target raised from USD 375 to USD 520.
- Micron Technology: Haitong International Research Ltd downgrades to neutral from outperform with target price of USD 92.
- Molten Ventures Vct: CIBC Capital Markets downgrades to neutral from outperform with price target reduced from CAD 38 to CAD 30.
- Nvidia Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains overweight rating with target price raised from USD 603 to USD 750.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold with price target raised from USD 140 to USD 155.
- Renishaw: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and raises target price from GBX 4000 to GBX 4250. Barclays maintains underweight recommendation with target price raised from GBP 29.20 to GBP 35.10.
- Ross Stores: Piper Sandler & Co maintains neutral recommendation with price target raised from USD 112 to USD 145.
- Shopify: CIBC Capital Markets maintains outperform rating and raises target price from USD 82 to USD 100.
- Snap: Wells Fargo maintains overweight rating and reduces target price from USD 22 to USD 16. Jefferies maintains buy recommendation and reduces target price from USD 22 to USD 17. RBC Capital maintains sector perform recommendation and reduces target price from USD 17 to USD 13. Raymond James maintains outperform rating and reduces target price from USD 20 to USD 15.
- Southwest Airlines: Baptista Research downgrades to underperform from outperform with price target reduced from USD 29.10 to USD 28.70.
- Spotify Technology: DZ Bank AG Research upgrades to hold from sell with price target raised from USD 150 to USD 240. Redburn Atlantic maintains neutral recommendation with price target raised from 170 to USD 210. JP Morgan maintains overweight recommendation with target price raised from USD 220 to USD 280.
- Steel Dynamics: Baptista Research downgrades to underperform from outperform with price target reduced from USD 121.80 to USD 117.80.
- Stryker Corporation: Canaccord Genuity downgrades to hold from buy with price target reduced from USD 360 to USD 315.
- T-Mobile Us: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from outperform with price target raised from USD 173.30 to USD 183.20.
- Union Pacific Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to underperform from hold with price target raised from USD 220.30 to USD 257.40.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated: Canaccord Genuity downgrades to hold from sell with price target reduced from USD 378 to USD 332.
- West Pharmaceutical Services: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold with price target raised from USD 323 to USD 536.
- Western Digital Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from underperform with price target raised from USD 45.50 to USD 65.30.
