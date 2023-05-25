- Cedar Fair: KeyBanc Capital Markets reinstated coverage with a recommendation of overweight. PT up 20% to $54.
- Dish: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy. PT up 28% to $8.
- Dycom: Wells Fargo Securities upgrades to overweight from equal-weight. PT up 24% to $120.
- Indivior: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target raised from 2115 to 2330 GBp.
- Nvidia: Bernstein keeps Buy rating. The target price has been lifted and is now set at USD 475 compared to USD 300 before.
- Six Flags: KeyBanc Capital Markets reinstated coverage with a recommendation of overweight. PT set to $35, up 38% from last price.
- Standard Chartered: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target raised from 980 to 1010 GBp.
- Toll Brothers: RBC Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from sector perform. PT up 18% to $77.
- Workspace: Numis Securities upgrades to buy from add. PT up 33% to 630 pence.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.