  • Cedar Fair: KeyBanc Capital Markets reinstated coverage with a recommendation of overweight. PT up 20% to $54.
  • Dish: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy. PT up 28% to $8.
  • Dycom: Wells Fargo Securities upgrades to overweight from equal-weight. PT up 24% to $120.
  • Indivior: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target raised from 2115 to 2330 GBp.
  • Nvidia: Bernstein keeps Buy rating. The target price has been lifted and is now set at USD 475 compared to USD 300 before.
  • Six Flags: KeyBanc Capital Markets reinstated coverage with a recommendation of overweight. PT set to $35, up 38% from last price.
  • Standard Chartered: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target raised from 980 to 1010 GBp.
  • Toll Brothers: RBC Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from sector perform. PT up 18% to $77.
  • Workspace: Numis Securities upgrades to buy from add. PT up 33% to 630 pence.