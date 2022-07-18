Log in
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Direct Line, Fevertree, JPMorgan, Radian...

07/18/2022 | 05:52am EDT
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • Admiral Group: Jefferies downgrades from Hold to Underperform with a GBp 1525 price target.
  • Brinker: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from buy. PT up 22% to $28.
  • Chesapeake Energy: Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT jumps 27% to $106.
  • Comstock Resources: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from neutral. PT down 4.1% to $12.
  • Direct Line: Jefferies downgrades from buy to hold with a price target of GBp 215.
  • Fevertree Drinks: Deutsche Bank downgrades from buy to neutral with a GBp 900 price target.
  • Idex: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 0.9% to $188.
  • International paper: Wells Fargo Securities downgrades to equal-weight from overweight. PT up 12% to $47.
  • Janus Henderson: J.P. Morgan cut its recommendation to underweight from neutral. PT down 24% to $18.
  • JPMorgan: Berenberg upgrades to hold from sell. PT up 6.2% to $120.
  • Radian: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform. PT up 29% to $27.
  • Rio Tinto: Morgans Financial moves from Hold to Accumulate with a price target of USD 113.
  • Yum: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from sell. PT up 14% to $135.

© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC -6.59% 1757 Delayed Quote.-40.39%
BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC. 3.14% 22.98 Delayed Quote.-37.20%
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION 5.29% 83.18 Delayed Quote.28.92%
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. 3.47% 12.51 Delayed Quote.54.64%
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC -12.73% 188.4 Delayed Quote.-22.44%
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC 5.65% 914.73 Delayed Quote.-67.80%
IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC. 1.11% 370.14 Delayed Quote.-43.79%
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 0.34% 41.92 Delayed Quote.-10.77%
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 2.39% 23.54 Delayed Quote.-43.87%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 4.58% 112.95 Delayed Quote.-28.67%
RADIAN GROUP INC. 2.35% 20.91 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
RIO TINTO PLC 3.89% 4759.5 Delayed Quote.-6.06%
YUM BRANDS 1.11% 118.15 Delayed Quote.-14.91%