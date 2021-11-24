|
|
|
Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
|
|
Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Cisco, Dollar Tree, The Gap, Salesforce...
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the U.K. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.
- Avery Dennison: Raymond James initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT up 8.4% to $240
- Berry Global Group: Raymond James initiates coverage on berry global group with market perform rating
- Burlington Stores: Cowen raises price target to $330 from $314, maintains outperform rating
- Chevron: RBC Capital Markets raised the recommendation to outperform from sector perform. PT up 25% to $145
- Cisco Systems: Independent Research adjusts cisco systems pt to $57 from $60, maintains hold rating
- Dollar Tree: Telsey Advisory Group upgrades to outperform from market perform. PT up 21% to $175
- Gap: KGI Securities cut the recommendation to hold from outperform. PT up 7.6% to $25.30
- ITM Power: Liberum starts tracking as Buy, targeting GBp 641.
- Jack in the Box: Stifel cut the recommendation to hold from buy. PT up 7.5% to $100.
- Just Eat Takeaway: J.P. Morgan upgrades from neutral to overweight targeting GBp 8632.
- Lam Research: UBS adjusts price target on lam research to $765 from $700, maintains buy rating
- Marcus: J.P. Morgan initiated coverage with a recommendation of neutral. PT set to $25, implies a 30% increase from last price. Marcus Corp average PT is $26.50.
- Marvell Technology: UBS adjusts price target to $87 from $72, maintains buy rating
- National Bank of Canada: Scotiabank downgrades to Sector Perform
- Newmont Corporation: National Bank adjusts pt to CA$92 from CA$95, maintains outperform rating
- Nordstrom: Jefferies cut the recommendation to hold from buy. PT down 6% to $30
- Salesforce.com: BofA Securities adjusts pt to $360 from $330, maintains buy rating
- Silgan: Raymond James initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $47, implies a 11% increase from last price. Silgan average PT is $48.50.
- Wynn Resorts: UBS adjusts price target to $105 from $101, maintains neutral rating
© MarketScreener.com 2021