- Chevron Corporation: Gerdes Energy Research LLC downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target raised from USD 175 to USD 176.
- Ge Vernova Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 141.
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 14 to USD 16.
- Conocophillips: Gerdes Energy Research LLC downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price of USD 145.
- Kroger Co. (The): BNP Paribas Exane downgrades to underperform from neutral with a price target reduced from USD 50 to USD 48.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Gerdes Energy Research LLC downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target raised from USD 73 to USD 74.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
- Norfolk Southern Corporation: Jefferies initiates a Buy recommendation with a target price of USD 300. BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 260 to USD 275.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 170 to USD 200.
- Coinbase Global, Inc.: Barclays maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 146 to USD 179.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation: HSBC initiates a Hold recommendation with a target price of USD 65.
- Hubbell Incorporated: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 360 to USD 435.
- Netflix, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 600 to USD 725.
- Union Pacific Corporation: Jefferies initiates a Hold recommendation with a target price of USD 250. BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 275 to USD 280.
- Rentokil Initial Plc: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from GBP 4.95 to GBP 4.80.
- Wizz Air Holdings Plc: BNP Paribas Exane upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from GBX 2200 to GBX 2500.
- Antofagasta Plc: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from 1310 to GBX 1770.
- Iwg Plc: Peel Hunt maintains its add recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 170 to GBX 215.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Mirae Asset Securities initiates a Buy recommendation with a target price of USD 208.
- American Tower Corporation: Mizuho Securities initiates a neutral recommendation with a target price of USD 205.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Chevron, Take-Two, Coinbase, Netflix, American Tower...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.