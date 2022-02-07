Log in
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Chubb, Cigna, ConocoPhillips, Exelon, Reckitt...

02/07/2022 | 06:16am EST
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • Chubb: DA Davidson lifts price target to $230 from $221; buy/add rating kept
  • Cigna: RBC Capital Markets downgrades to sector perform from outperform. PT up 6.2% to $235.
  • ConocoPhillips: Mirae Asset Daewoo downgrades to trading buy from buy. PT up 13% to $104.
  • Continental Resources.: RBC Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from sector perform. PT up 22% to $70.
  • Exelon: Barclays downgrades to equal-weight from suspended coverage. PT up 5.7% to $46.
  • Minerals Technologies: J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral. PT up 14% to $75.
  • Plus500: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target raised from GBp 2000 to GBp 2100.
  • Reckitt Benckiser: Bernstein reaffirms its Neutral rating.
  • Snowflake: Morgan Stanley raised the recommendation on Snowflake Inc. to overweight from equal-weight. PT up 41% to $390.
  • Southern Company: Wells Fargo Securities downgrades to equal-weight from overweight. PT up 4.8% to $72.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUBB LIMITED -0.37% 206.59 Delayed Quote.6.87%
CIGNA CORPORATION 1.75% 221.37 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 1.10% 91.87 Delayed Quote.27.28%
EXELON CORPORATION -0.62% 43.52 Delayed Quote.6.41%
MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC. -5.25% 66 Delayed Quote.-9.77%
PLUS500 LTD. 1.21% 1461 Delayed Quote.6.10%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 0.03% 5813 Delayed Quote.-8.39%
SNOWFLAKE INC. 7.59% 275.72 Delayed Quote.-18.61%
SOUTHERN COMPANY -0.81% 68.69 Delayed Quote.0.16%