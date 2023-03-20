- Conagra: Deutsche Bank upgrades to hold from sell. PT down 1.5% to $35.
- Dunelm: Jefferies upgrades from Underperform to Hold with a target of GBp 1250.
- EastGroup: Mizuho Securities upgrades to buy from neutral. PT up 17% to $185.
- Kimberly-Clark: Deutsche Bank upgrades to hold from sell. PT down 1.9% to $123.
- LyonDellBasell: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 18% to $100.
- Prologis: Mizuho Securities Co initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT up 21% to $140.
- New York Community Bancorp: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgrades to outperform from market perform. PT rises 61% to $10.50.
- Roper: Truist Securities initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT up 20% to $510.
- Unum: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 36% to $50.
- US Bancorp: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral. PT jumps 58% to $52.
- United States Steel raised to Peerperform at Wolfe.
- VF Corp: Williams Trading upgrades to buy from sell. PT up 26% to $27.
Analyst recommendations: Conagra, Kimberly-Clark, New York Community Bancorp, US Bancorp, VF Corp...
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.