  • Conagra: Deutsche Bank upgrades to hold from sell. PT down 1.5% to $35.
  • Dunelm: Jefferies upgrades from Underperform to Hold with a target of GBp 1250.
  • EastGroup: Mizuho Securities upgrades to buy from neutral. PT up 17% to $185.
  • Kimberly-Clark: Deutsche Bank upgrades to hold from sell. PT down 1.9% to $123.
  • LyonDellBasell: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 18% to $100.
  • Prologis: Mizuho Securities Co initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy.  PT up 21% to $140.
  • New York Community Bancorp: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgrades to outperform from market perform. PT rises 61% to $10.50.
  • Roper: Truist Securities initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT up 20% to $510.
  • Unum: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 36% to $50.
  • US Bancorp: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral. PT jumps 58% to $52.
  • United States Steel raised to Peerperform at Wolfe.
  • VF Corp: Williams Trading upgrades to buy from sell.  PT up 26% to $27.