Analyst recommendations: Deere, Pioneer Natural Resources, Palon Alto Networks, Workday, Diamondback Energy...

Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Cantor Fitzgerald cuts to neutral from overweight. Price Target to $15.25 From $30.
APA: Goldman Sachs keeps neutral rating. PT lowers to $38 from $40.
Badger Meter: Stifel raises price target to $94 from $85. Maintains hold rating.
Bill.com: Autonomous Research maintains buy rating. PT up to $223 from $205.
Bloom Energy: Northland Securities adjusts price target to $40 from $28. Maintains outperform rating.
Deere: BofA Securities maintains neutral rating and moves price target to $381 from $335.