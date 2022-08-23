Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services

Analyst recommendations: Deere, Pioneer Natural Resources, Palon Alto Networks, Workday, Diamondback Energy...

08/23/2022 | 05:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Cantor Fitzgerald cuts to neutral from overweight. Price Target to $15.25 From $30.
  • APA: Goldman Sachs keeps neutral rating. PT lowers to $38 from $40.
  • Badger Meter: Stifel  raises price target to $94 from $85. Maintains hold rating.
  • Bill.com: Autonomous Research maintains buy rating. PT up to $223 from $205.
  • Bloom Energy: Northland Securities adjusts price target to $40 from $28. Maintains outperform rating.
  • Deere: BofA Securities maintains neutral rating and moves price target to $381 from $335.
  • Diamondback Energy: Goldman Sachs lowers the target. PT downgrades to $155 from $160.
  • Dycom Industries: KeyBanc  adjusts price target to $130 from $115. Reiterates overweight rating.
  • Halfords Group: Panmure Gordon & Co Limited cut the recommendation to hold from buy. PT down 2.2% to 150 pence.
  • Madison Square Garden Sports: Jefferies & Co reiterates buy rating. PT up to $232 from $230.
  • North European Oil Royalty Trust: Veritas Investment Research Co initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $110, implies a 583% increase from last price.
  • OSI Systems: Jefferies & Co raises the target to $90 from $85.
  • Palo Alto Networks: KeyBanc maintains overweight rating. Price target increases to $680 from $630.
  • Phoenix Group: Goldman Sachs keeps buy rating. Price target moves to 8.40 pounds sterling from 8.35 pounds.
  • Pioneer Natural Resources: Goldman Sachs reduces the target to $254 from $266. Maitains buy rating.
  • Regal Rexnord: KeyBanc reiterates overweight rating. PT up to $172 from $155.
  • Workday: BofA Securities reiterates buy rating. Price target downgrades to $200 from $210.

© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 1.46% 11.15 Delayed Quote.58.83%
BADGER METER, INC. -1.77% 99.39 Delayed Quote.-6.73%
BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. -6.53% 162.91 Delayed Quote.-34.61%
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION -3.29% 24.7 Delayed Quote.12.63%
DEERE & COMPANY -0.01% 369.64 Delayed Quote.7.81%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 0.61% 131.18 Delayed Quote.21.63%
DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. -2.73% 110.38 Delayed Quote.21.03%
HALFORDS GROUP PLC -9.89% 138.235 Delayed Quote.-55.59%
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP. -3.69% 167.45 Delayed Quote.-3.61%
NORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST 4.36% 16.75 Delayed Quote.67.33%
OSI SYSTEMS, INC. -2.73% 92.21 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC. -1.06% 508.05 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -0.74% 641.8 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY 0.60% 243.45 Delayed Quote.33.85%
REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION -1.59% 143.93 Delayed Quote.-15.42%
WORKDAY INC. -4.36% 160.85 Delayed Quote.-41.12%