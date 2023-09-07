- Admiral group: Barclays maintains its overweight rating with a target price increase from GBP 26.16 to GBP 26.71.
- Ashmore group pl: Numis downgrades to reduce from hold. PT reduced from GBp 190 to GBp 175.
- Autodesk: Baptista Research maintient sa recommandation de conserver avec un objectif de cours relevé de USD 230,50 à USD 237,60.
- Bakkavor group p: Kepler Cheuvreux maintains its hold recommendation on the stock with a new target price of GBp 105, up from the previous target of GBP 94.
- Beazley plc: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT reduced from GBP 8 to GBP 7.80.
- Dell: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation on the stock with a target price of USD 53.
- Dr horton: Morningstar maintains its hold recommendation with a target price increase from USD 120 to USD 122.
- Energean plc: Peel Hunt downgrades to hold from buy. PT down 18% to GBp 1550.
- Estee lauder: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation with a reduced target price of USD 224.
- Fedex corp: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform rating on the stock with a new target price of USD 303, up from the previous target price of USD 294.
- General mills: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a reduced target price of USD 77.
- Genus plc: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy. PT reduced from 30.60 to GBP 25.80.
- Genus plc: Liberum maintains a buy recommendation with a reduced target price of GBp 3675.
- Harbour energy p: Peel Hunt downgrades to hold from add. PT down 13% to GBp 260.
- Hilton food grou: Panmure Gordon & Co. Limited maintains its buy recommendation with a raised target price from GBp 841 to GBp 930.
- Hubspot: JP Morgan maintains its overweight rating on the stock with a raised target price of USD 560 from USD 485.
- Hubspot : Wolfe Research maintains its outperform rating with a target price raised from USD 580 to USD 600.
- Illinois tool wo: Barclays downgrades to underweight from neutral. PT reduced from USD 213 to USD 198.
- Ingersoll-rand: Barclays maintains its overweight rating with a reduced target price of USD 74.
- Intuit inc: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform. PT up 8% to USD 605.
- Johnson controls: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation with a reduced target price from USD 69 to USD 66.
- Manulife fin: Baptista Research maintains its buy recommendation with a reduced target price of $26.20.
- Markel group inc: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with a target price raised from 1,680 to 1,USD 750.
- Micron tech: Citi maintains a buy recommendation on the stock with a new target price of USD 85.
- Nutrien ltd: Berenberg maintains its hold recommendation with a target price raised from 49 to USD 67.
- Okta: Daiwa Securities maintains a buy recommendation with a target price raised from USD 87 to USD 99.
- Otis worldwi: Barclays maintains its equalweight rating with a reduced target price of USD 77.
- Palo alto networ: Baptista Research maintient sa recommandation de conserver avec un objectif de cours relevé de USD 250 à USD 272,30.
- Pnc financial se: HSBC downgrades to reduce from buy. Target price reduced from USD 122 to USD 110.
- Prudential plc: Barclays maintains its overweight rating with a target price increase from GBP 15.75 to GBP 16.10.
- Quest diagnostic: Baird maintains a neutral recommendation with a target price raised from USD 149 to USD 151.
- Safestore holdin: Investec maintains a buy recommendation with a reduced target price from GBp 1602 to GBp 1425.
- Safestore holdin: Numis upgrades to add from hold. PT reduced from GBp 1200 to GBp 1000.
- Salesforce: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation with a target price increase from USD 237 to USD 265.
- Seagate technolo: Barclays maintains its overweight rating on the stock with a target price of USD 65.
- Snowflake: Baptista Research maintient sa recommandation de conserver avec un objectif de cours relevé de USD 187,90 à USD 193,10.
- Synopsys inc: Baptista Research maintient sa recommandation de conserver avec un objectif de cours relevé de USD 471,90 à USD 480,20.
- Target corp: Baptista Research maintient sa recommandation d'achat avec un objectif de cours réduit de USD 163,60 à USD 143,60.
- Target corp: Morgan Stanley maintains its equal weight/in-line rating with a reduced target price of USD 140.
- Truist financial: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation with a target price of USD 29.
- Us bancorp: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation on the stock with a target price of USD 39.
- Wells fargo & co: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation with a target price of USD 45.
- Wpp plc: Societe Generale maintains a buy recommendation with a reduced target price of GBp 1280 from GBp 1420.
