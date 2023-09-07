  • Admiral group: Barclays maintains its overweight rating with a target price increase from GBP 26.16 to GBP 26.71.
  • Ashmore group pl: Numis downgrades to reduce from hold. PT reduced from GBp 190 to GBp 175.
  • Autodesk: Baptista Research maintient sa recommandation de conserver avec un objectif de cours relevé de USD 230,50 à USD 237,60.
  • Bakkavor group p: Kepler Cheuvreux maintains its hold recommendation on the stock with a new target price of GBp 105, up from the previous target of GBP 94.
  • Beazley plc: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT reduced from GBP 8 to GBP 7.80.
  • Dell: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation on the stock with a target price of USD 53.
  • Dr horton: Morningstar maintains its hold recommendation with a target price increase from USD 120 to USD 122.
  • Energean plc: Peel Hunt downgrades to hold from buy. PT down 18% to GBp 1550.
  • Estee lauder: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation with a reduced target price of USD 224.
  • Fedex corp: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform rating on the stock with a new target price of USD 303, up from the previous target price of USD 294.
  • General mills: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a reduced target price of USD 77.
  • Genus plc: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy. PT reduced from 30.60 to GBP 25.80.
  • Genus plc: Liberum maintains a buy recommendation with a reduced target price of GBp 3675.
  • Harbour energy p: Peel Hunt downgrades to hold from add. PT down 13% to GBp 260.
  • Hilton food grou: Panmure Gordon & Co. Limited maintains its buy recommendation with a raised target price from GBp 841 to GBp 930.
  • Hubspot: JP Morgan maintains its overweight rating on the stock with a raised target price of USD 560 from USD 485.
  • Hubspot : Wolfe Research maintains its outperform rating with a target price raised from USD 580 to USD 600.
  • Illinois tool wo: Barclays downgrades to underweight from neutral. PT reduced from USD 213 to USD 198.
  • Ingersoll-rand: Barclays maintains its overweight rating with a reduced target price of USD 74.
  • Intuit inc: BMO Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from market perform. PT up 8% to USD 605.
  • Johnson controls: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation with a reduced target price from USD 69 to USD 66.
  • Manulife fin: Baptista Research maintains its buy recommendation with a reduced target price of $26.20.
  • Markel group inc: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with a target price raised from 1,680 to 1,USD 750.
  • Micron tech: Citi maintains a buy recommendation on the stock with a new target price of USD 85.
  • Nutrien ltd: Berenberg maintains its hold recommendation with a target price raised from 49 to USD 67.
  • Okta: Daiwa Securities maintains a buy recommendation with a target price raised from USD 87 to USD 99.
  • Otis worldwi: Barclays maintains its equalweight rating with a reduced target price of USD 77.
  • Palo alto networ: Baptista Research maintient sa recommandation de conserver avec un objectif de cours relevé de USD 250 à USD 272,30.
  • Pnc financial se: HSBC downgrades to reduce from buy. Target price reduced from USD 122 to USD 110.
  • Prudential plc: Barclays maintains its overweight rating with a target price increase from GBP 15.75 to GBP 16.10.
  • Quest diagnostic: Baird maintains a neutral recommendation with a target price raised from USD 149 to USD 151.
  • Safestore holdin: Investec maintains a buy recommendation with a reduced target price from GBp 1602 to GBp 1425.
  • Safestore holdin: Numis upgrades to add from hold. PT reduced from GBp 1200 to GBp 1000.
  • Salesforce: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation with a target price increase from USD 237 to USD 265.
  • Seagate technolo: Barclays maintains its overweight rating on the stock with a target price of USD 65.
  • Snowflake: Baptista Research maintient sa recommandation de conserver avec un objectif de cours relevé de USD 187,90 à USD 193,10.
  • Synopsys inc: Baptista Research maintient sa recommandation de conserver avec un objectif de cours relevé de USD 471,90 à USD 480,20.
  • Target corp: Baptista Research maintient sa recommandation d'achat avec un objectif de cours réduit de USD 163,60 à USD 143,60.
  • Target corp: Morgan Stanley maintains its equal weight/in-line rating with a reduced target price of USD 140.
  • Truist financial: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation with a target price of USD 29.
  • Us bancorp: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation on the stock with a target price of USD 39.
  • Wells fargo & co: HSBC maintains its hold recommendation with a target price of USD 45.
  • Wpp plc: Societe Generale maintains a buy recommendation with a reduced target price of GBp 1280 from GBp 1420.