  • American States Water: Wells Fargo Securities upgrades to equal-weight from underweight. PT up 5.1% to $94.
  • Charles River: CFRA upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 19% to $233.
  • Crest Nicholson: Berenberg upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 310.
  • Derwent London: Goldman Sachs upgrades from Buy to Neutral targeting GBp 2380.
  • Diageo: Jefferies upgrades from buy to hold, targeting GBp 3800.
  • Electronic Arts: DZ Bank AG upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 13% to $142.
  • Euronav: Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 21% to $20.
  • Great Portland: Goldman Sachs upgrades from Buy to Neutral targeting GBp 520.
  • Iris Energy: Cantor Fitzgerald upgrades to overweight from neutral. PT up 101% to $7.
  • Linde: Berenberg is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is being increased from USD 375 to USD 415.
  • Pearson: Morgan Stanley upgrades from in-line to overweight targeting GBp 920.
  • Redrow: Berenberg upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 643.
  • SJW: Wells Fargo Securities downgrades to underweight from equal-weight. PT down 0.2% to $76.
  • Twilio: Mizuho Securities Co Ltd downgrades to neutral from buy. PT up 16% to $55.
  • Walt Disney: Guggenheim Cuts PT to $125 from $130, Buy rating kept.