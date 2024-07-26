  • Alcoa Corporation: Baptista Research upgrades to buy from underperform with a price target raised from USD 34 to USD 42.90.
  • Cbre Group, Inc.: Evercore ISI upgrades to outperform from in-line with a price target raised from USD 100 to USD 123.
  • Dexcom, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price reduced from USD 145 to USD 75.
  • Huntington Bancshares Incorporated: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 15.
  • Kinder Morgan, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to underperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 20.10 to USD 20.80.
  • Netflix, Inc.: First Shanghai Securities upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 690 to USD 742.
  • Rpm International Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price of USD 120.
  • Southwest Airlines Co.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 32 to USD 29.
  • Steel Dynamics, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 121.80 to USD 138.
  • Tesla, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 185 to USD 255. 
  • Visa, Inc.: Fubon Securities downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target reduced from USD 318 to USD 280.
  • American Airlines Group Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight rating and reduces the target price from 21 to USD 15.
  • Apple Inc.: Raymond James maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 250.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 400 to USD 285. 
  • Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 125 to USD 95.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 400 to USD 300.
  • New York Community Bancorp, Inc.: Wedbush maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 3.50 to USD 10.50.
  • Pool Corporation: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 305 to USD 377.
  • Stellantis N.v.: Intesa Sanpaolo maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from 22 to EUR 17.10.
  • Transunion: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 85 to USD 106.
  • Omnicom Group., Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 106.90 to USD 108.90.
  • Tyler Technologies, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 515 to USD 627. 
  • Universal Health Services, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 162 to USD 219. 
  • West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from 355 to USD 265.
  • Discoverie Group Plc: Shore Capital downgrades to sell from hold.
  • Lloyds Banking Group Plc: AlphaValue/Baader Europe downgrades to sell from reduce with a price target reduced from GBX 51.70 to GBX 51.60. 