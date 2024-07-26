- Alcoa Corporation: Baptista Research upgrades to buy from underperform with a price target raised from USD 34 to USD 42.90.
- Cbre Group, Inc.: Evercore ISI upgrades to outperform from in-line with a price target raised from USD 100 to USD 123.
- Dexcom, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price reduced from USD 145 to USD 75.
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 15.
- Kinder Morgan, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to underperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 20.10 to USD 20.80.
- Netflix, Inc.: First Shanghai Securities upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 690 to USD 742.
- Rpm International Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price of USD 120.
- Southwest Airlines Co.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 32 to USD 29.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 121.80 to USD 138.
- Tesla, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 185 to USD 255.
- Visa, Inc.: Fubon Securities downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target reduced from USD 318 to USD 280.
- American Airlines Group Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight rating and reduces the target price from 21 to USD 15.
- Apple Inc.: Raymond James maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 250.
- Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 400 to USD 285.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 125 to USD 95.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 400 to USD 300.
- New York Community Bancorp, Inc.: Wedbush maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 3.50 to USD 10.50.
- Pool Corporation: Baird maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 305 to USD 377.
- Stellantis N.v.: Intesa Sanpaolo maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from 22 to EUR 17.10.
- Transunion: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 85 to USD 106.
- Omnicom Group., Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 106.90 to USD 108.90.
- Tyler Technologies, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 515 to USD 627.
- Universal Health Services, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 162 to USD 219.
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from 355 to USD 265.
- Discoverie Group Plc: Shore Capital downgrades to sell from hold.
- Lloyds Banking Group Plc: AlphaValue/Baader Europe downgrades to sell from reduce with a price target reduced from GBX 51.70 to GBX 51.60.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Dexcom, Netflix, Tesla, Visa, Lululemon...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.