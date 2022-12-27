Analyst recommendations: Diageo, Dollar General, NXP Semi, Take-Two...

Boohoo: Stifel downgrades its buy recommendation to hold and targets GBX 40.

Cardinal Health: Baptista Research LLP initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT up 6.2% to $85.

Charter Communications: Wells Fargo upgrades from sell to neutral and raises its target to $370 from $340.

Diageo: Goldman Sachs is long and raises its target from GBX 4700 to 4800.

Dollar General: Baptista Research LLP initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT up 9.1% to $270.

NXP Semiconductors: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co. Ltd. initiated coverage with a recommendation of reduce. PT down 16% from last price to $132.15.

Royal Caribbean: Baptista Research LLP initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $55.

Take-Two: Baptista Research LLP initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $127.