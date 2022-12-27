Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Diageo, Dollar General, NXP Semi, Take-Two...

12/27/2022 | 04:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

Boohoo: Stifel downgrades its buy recommendation to hold and targets GBX 40.

Cardinal Health: Baptista Research LLP initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT up 6.2% to $85.

Charter Communications: Wells Fargo upgrades from sell to neutral and raises its target to $370 from $340.

Diageo: Goldman Sachs is long and raises its target from GBX 4700 to 4800.

Dollar General:  Baptista Research LLP initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT up 9.1% to $270.

NXP Semiconductors: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co. Ltd. initiated coverage with a recommendation of reduce. PT down 16% from last price to $132.15.

Royal Caribbean: Baptista Research LLP initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $55.

Take-Two: Baptista Research LLP initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $127.


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOOHOO GROUP PLC -0.57% 34.75 Delayed Quote.-71.79%
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. -0.63% 80.05 Delayed Quote.55.47%
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 3.10% 333.92 Delayed Quote.-48.78%
DIAGEO PLC -0.42% 3647.5 Delayed Quote.-9.63%
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION 0.82% 247.55 Delayed Quote.4.97%
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. 0.10% 157.67 Delayed Quote.-30.78%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP 0.59% 49.79 Delayed Quote.-35.25%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 0.56% 99.83 Delayed Quote.-43.83%