- Disney: Fubon Securities upgrades to buy from neutral. PT up 31% to $126.
- Entain: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 1900 to GBp 1805.
- Halma: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 21% to 2,550 pence.
- Intuitive Surgical: Daiwa Securities initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT up 8.2% to $267.
- Live Nation: Roth MKM initiated coverage with a recommendation of neutral. PT up 4% to $72.
- Marks and Spencer: Goldman Sachs upgrades from sell to neutral targeting GBp 180
- Meta Platforms: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight. PT up 19% to $240.
- Nike: Barclays raised its recommendation on Nike Inc. Class B to overweight from equal-weight. PT up 23% to $154.
- Roper: J.P. Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight. PT down 2.4% to $420.
- Semtech: B Riley Securities upgrades to buy from neutral. PT rises 69% to $52.
- The British Land: Goldman Sachs downgrades from neutral to sell targeting GBp 370.
- Warner Music: Guggenheim Securities upgrades to buy from neutral. PT up 18% to $36.
Each day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.