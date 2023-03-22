  • Disney: Fubon Securities upgrades to buy from neutral. PT up 31% to $126.
  • Entain: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 1900 to GBp 1805.
  • Halma:  HSBC upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 21% to 2,550 pence.
  • Intuitive Surgical: Daiwa Securities initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT up 8.2% to $267.
  • Live Nation: Roth MKM initiated coverage with a recommendation of neutral. PT up 4% to $72.
  • Marks and Spencer: Goldman Sachs upgrades from sell to neutral targeting GBp 180
  • Meta Platforms: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight. PT up 19% to $240.
  • Nike: Barclays raised its recommendation on Nike Inc. Class B to overweight from equal-weight. PT up 23% to $154.
  • Roper: J.P. Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight. PT down 2.4% to $420.
  • Semtech: B Riley Securities upgrades to buy from neutral. PT rises 69% to $52.
  • The British Land: Goldman Sachs downgrades from neutral to sell targeting GBp 370.
  • Warner Music: Guggenheim Securities upgrades to buy from neutral. PT up 18% to $36.