  • Cintas Corporation: Citi downgrades to sell from neutral with a price target raised from USD 530 to USD 570.
  • Dollar General Corporation: R5 Capital downgrades to hold from sell with a price target raised from USD 102 to USD 144.
  • Dupont De Nemours, Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a target price raised from USD 80 to USD 103.
  • Fox Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from USD 35.10 to USD 35.60.
  • Microchip Technology, Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 85 to USD 115.
  • Nvidia Corporation: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from USD 870 to USD 1025.
  • Nxp Semiconductors N.v.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 265 to USD 325.
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Gerdes Energy Research LLC upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 75.
  • Roblox Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to buy from hold with a price target reduced from USD 50 to USD 40.10.
  • Analog Devices, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 205 to USD 252.
  • Warner Music Group Corp.: Baptista Research downgrades to buy from hold with a price target reduced from USD 40.60 to USD 39.60.
  • The Home Depot, Inc.: R5 Capital maintains its sell recommendation with a price target raised from USD 248 to USD 315.
  • Epam Systems, Inc.: Redburn Atlantic initiates a neutral recommendation with a target price of USD 195.
  • Aviva Plc: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from GBP 5.05 to GBP 5.25.
  • Easyjet Plc: AlphaValue/Baader Europe upgrades to buy from add with a target price of GBX 614.
  • Mondi Plc: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from GBP 17 to GBP 21.
  • Persimmon Plc: Investec upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from GBX 1390 to GBX 1520.
  • The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc: Investec downgrades to hold from buy with a target price raised from GBX 5200 to GBX 5400.
  • The Toronto-Dominion Bank: CIBC Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price raised from CAD 83.50 to CAD 88.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 79.20 to USD 86.10.