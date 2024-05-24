- Cintas Corporation: Citi downgrades to sell from neutral with a price target raised from USD 530 to USD 570.
- Dollar General Corporation: R5 Capital downgrades to hold from sell with a price target raised from USD 102 to USD 144.
- Dupont De Nemours, Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a target price raised from USD 80 to USD 103.
- Fox Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from USD 35.10 to USD 35.60.
- Microchip Technology, Inc.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 85 to USD 115.
- Nvidia Corporation: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from USD 870 to USD 1025.
- Nxp Semiconductors N.v.: Mizuho Securities upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 265 to USD 325.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Gerdes Energy Research LLC upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 75.
- Roblox Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to buy from hold with a price target reduced from USD 50 to USD 40.10.
- Analog Devices, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 205 to USD 252.
- Warner Music Group Corp.: Baptista Research downgrades to buy from hold with a price target reduced from USD 40.60 to USD 39.60.
- The Home Depot, Inc.: R5 Capital maintains its sell recommendation with a price target raised from USD 248 to USD 315.
- Epam Systems, Inc.: Redburn Atlantic initiates a neutral recommendation with a target price of USD 195.
- Aviva Plc: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from GBP 5.05 to GBP 5.25.
- Easyjet Plc: AlphaValue/Baader Europe upgrades to buy from add with a target price of GBX 614.
- Mondi Plc: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from GBP 17 to GBP 21.
- Persimmon Plc: Investec upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from GBX 1390 to GBX 1520.
- The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc: Investec downgrades to hold from buy with a target price raised from GBX 5200 to GBX 5400.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank: CIBC Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from neutral with a target price raised from CAD 83.50 to CAD 88.
- Uber Technologies, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 79.20 to USD 86.10.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Dollar General, Microchip Technology, Nvidia, Home Depot, Uber...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.