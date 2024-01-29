  • 3I Group: Redburn Atlantic upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from GBX 2050 to GBX 2847.
  • Baker Hughes Company: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform.
  • Capital One Financial Corporation: Wolfe Research upgrades to peerperform from underperform.
  • Cloudflare: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 72 to USD 95.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 91.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings: JMP Securities maintains its market outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 235 to USD 330.
  • Dollar Tree: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 122 to USD 157.
  • Fresnillo: Berenberg maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from 670 to GBX 490.
  • Imi: Berenberg upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from GBX 1605 to GBX 1950.
  • Intel Corporation: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD downgrades to neutral from add with a price target reduced from USD 50.40 to USD 43.75.
  • Illumina: Baird maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 109 to USD 144.
  • Intertek Group: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold with a target price raised from GBX 4300 to GBX 5300.
  • Kingfisher: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform with a target price of GBX 235.
  • Lam Research Corporation: Susquehanna maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 655 to USD 880.
  • Learning Technologies Group: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 175 to GBX 120.
  • Norfolk Southern Corporation: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from equal weight with a price target reduced from USD 185 to USD 175. Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 250 to USD 233.
  • Pinterest: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 31 to USD 39.
  • Schroders: BNP Paribas Exane downgrades to underperform from neutral with a price target reduced from GBX 440 to GBX 375.
  • Seagate Technology Holdings: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 80.
  • Snap Inc.: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 11 to USD 14.
  • The Hershey Company: Bernstein upgrades to outperform from market perform with a price target raised from USD 220 to USD 235.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery: Wells Fargo downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 16 to USD 12.