- 3I Group: Redburn Atlantic upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from GBX 2050 to GBX 2847.
- Baker Hughes Company: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform.
- Capital One Financial Corporation: Wolfe Research upgrades to peerperform from underperform.
- Cloudflare: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 72 to USD 95.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 91.
- Crowdstrike Holdings: JMP Securities maintains its market outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 235 to USD 330.
- Dollar Tree: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 122 to USD 157.
- Fresnillo: Berenberg maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from 670 to GBX 490.
- Imi: Berenberg upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from GBX 1605 to GBX 1950.
- Intel Corporation: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD downgrades to neutral from add with a price target reduced from USD 50.40 to USD 43.75.
- Illumina: Baird maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 109 to USD 144.
- Intertek Group: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold with a target price raised from GBX 4300 to GBX 5300.
- Kingfisher: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform with a target price of GBX 235.
- Lam Research Corporation: Susquehanna maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 655 to USD 880.
- Learning Technologies Group: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 175 to GBX 120.
- Norfolk Southern Corporation: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from equal weight with a price target reduced from USD 185 to USD 175. Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 250 to USD 233.
- Pinterest: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 31 to USD 39.
- Schroders: BNP Paribas Exane downgrades to underperform from neutral with a price target reduced from GBX 440 to GBX 375.
- Seagate Technology Holdings: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 80.
- Snap Inc.: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 11 to USD 14.
- The Hershey Company: Bernstein upgrades to outperform from market perform with a price target raised from USD 220 to USD 235.
- Warner Bros. Discovery: Wells Fargo downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 16 to USD 12.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Dollar Tree, Intel, Snap, Hershey, Fresnillo...
