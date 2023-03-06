- Aston Martin Lagonda: Jefferies remains at Underperform with a price target raised from GBp 120 to GBp 160.
- Avid Technology: Truist Securities initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $45.
- D.R. Horton: J.P. Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT up 10% to $102.50.
- Eli Lilly: Jefferies initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT down 8.9% to $290.
- Haleon: Jefferies maintains a Hold rating with a price target reduced from 335 to 330 GBp.
- Hilton Grand Vacations: Truist Securities raises PT to $75 from $62. Maintains buy rating.
- InterContinental Hotels: Barclays moves from Overweight to Equal-Weight in line with GBp 6000 target.
- KB Home: J.P. Morgan downgrades to underweight from overweight. PT down 9.1% to $32.50.
- Kingfisher: Jefferies upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 330.
- Merck & Co: Jefferies initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $125
- Nichols: HSBC raised its recommendation to buy from hold. PT up 16% to 1,200 pence.
- Pfizer: Jefferies initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $43.
- Rathbones: Jefferies upgrades from Underperform to Hold with a target of GBp 2,000.
- Ryman Hospitality: Truist Securities raised the target to $115 from $104. Maintains buy rating.