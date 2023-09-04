- Ergomed Plc: Shore Capital downgrades to hold from buy. PT remains at GBp 1350.
- Advanced Medical: Peel Hunt maintains its hold recommendation with a reduced target price of GBp 228.
- Dollar General C: Daiwa Securities maintains a neutral recommendation with a reduced target price of USD 142.
- Johnson & Johnson: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its buy recommendation with a reduced target price from USD 191 to USD 186.
- Moneysupermarket: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating with a raised target price from GBp 290 to GBp 300.
- Petrofac Ltd: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of GBp 80.
- Bellway Plc: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of GBp 2789.
- Crest Nichols: Jefferies maintains a buy recommendation with a target price reduced from 346 to 345 GBp.
- Intertek Group: Societe Generale maintains its buy recommendation with a target price raised from 4900 to 5000 GBp.
- Whitbread Plc: Numis maintains its buy recommendation with a target price increase from 3920 to 4150 GBp.
- Salesforce Inc: Phillip Securities maintains its "accumulate" recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of USD 242, up from the previous target of USD 226.
- Citigroup Inc: Daiwa Securities maintains a neutral recommendation with a reduced target price of USD 43.
- Jpmorgan Chase: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform rating with a raised target price from USD 160 to USD 167.
- Goldman Sachs GP: Daiwa Securities maintains a neutral recommendation with a reduced target price of USD 345.
- Morgan Stanley: Daiwa Securities maintains a neutral recommendation with a reduced target price of USD 89.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Ergomed, Dollar general, Salesforce, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.