  • Ergomed Plc: Shore Capital downgrades to hold from buy. PT remains at GBp 1350.
  • Advanced Medical: Peel Hunt maintains its hold recommendation with a reduced target price of GBp 228.
  • Dollar General C: Daiwa Securities maintains a neutral recommendation with a reduced target price of USD 142.
  • Johnson & Johnson: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its buy recommendation with a reduced target price from USD 191 to USD 186.
  • Moneysupermarket: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating with a raised target price from GBp 290 to GBp 300.
  • Petrofac Ltd: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of GBp 80.
  • Bellway Plc: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of GBp 2789.
  • Crest Nichols: Jefferies maintains a buy recommendation with a target price reduced from 346 to 345 GBp.
  • Intertek Group: Societe Generale maintains its buy recommendation with a target price raised from 4900 to 5000 GBp.
  • Whitbread Plc: Numis maintains its buy recommendation with a target price increase from 3920 to 4150 GBp.
  • Salesforce Inc: Phillip Securities maintains its "accumulate" recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of USD 242, up from the previous target of USD 226.
  • Citigroup Inc: Daiwa Securities maintains a neutral recommendation with a reduced target price of USD 43.
  • Jpmorgan Chase: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform rating with a raised target price from USD 160 to USD 167.
  • Goldman Sachs GP: Daiwa Securities maintains a neutral recommendation with a reduced target price of USD 345.
  • Morgan Stanley: Daiwa Securities maintains a neutral recommendation with a reduced target price of USD 89.