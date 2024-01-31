  • Costar Group, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 70 to USD 91.
  • Danaher Corporation: Nephron Research LLC upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 215 to USD 275.
  • General Motors Company: Punto Research downgrades to hold from buy.
  • Johnson Controls International Plc: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 65 to USD 60.
  • Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 1037 to USD 1290.
  • Verizon Communications: Barclays downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a target price of USD 44.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated: Baird downgrades to underperform from neutral with a target price of USD 325.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.: Citigroup maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 136 to USD 192. JP Morgan maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 115 to USD 180.
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company: Morgan Stanley maintains its market weight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 76 to USD 57.
  • Corning Incorporated: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 28 to USD 35.
  • Fortinet, Inc.: Wedbush maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 55 to USD 75.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 302 to USD 422.
  • Microsoft Corporation: D.A. Davidson maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 415 to USD 500.
  • Royal Caribbean Group: Susquehanna maintains a positive recommendation with a price target raised from USD 120 to USD 150.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 130.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 442 to USD 559.
  • Harbour Energy P: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from buy with a price target reduced from GBX 300 to GBX 260.
  • Antofagasta Plc: Citigroup maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 17 to GBP 21.
  • Manulife Financial Corporation: CIBC Capital Markets upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from CAD 28 to CAD 30.
  • Sun Life Financial Inc.: CIBC Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from CAD 73 to CAD 75.