- Costar Group, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 70 to USD 91.
- Danaher Corporation: Nephron Research LLC upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 215 to USD 275.
- General Motors Company: Punto Research downgrades to hold from buy.
- Johnson Controls International Plc: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 65 to USD 60.
- Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 1037 to USD 1290.
- Verizon Communications: Barclays downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a target price of USD 44.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated: Baird downgrades to underperform from neutral with a target price of USD 325.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.: Citigroup maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 136 to USD 192. JP Morgan maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 115 to USD 180.
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company: Morgan Stanley maintains its market weight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 76 to USD 57.
- Corning Incorporated: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 28 to USD 35.
- Costar Group, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 70 to USD 91.
- Danaher Corporation: Nephron Research LLC upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 215 to USD 275.
- Fortinet, Inc.: Wedbush maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 55 to USD 75.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 302 to USD 422.
- Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 1037 to USD 1290.
- Microsoft Corporation: D.A. Davidson maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 415 to USD 500.
- Royal Caribbean Group: Susquehanna maintains a positive recommendation with a price target raised from USD 120 to USD 150.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 130.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 442 to USD 559.
- Harbour Energy P: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from buy with a price target reduced from GBX 300 to GBX 260.
- Antofagasta Plc: Citigroup maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 17 to GBP 21.
- Manulife Financial Corporation: CIBC Capital Markets upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from CAD 28 to CAD 30.
- Sun Life Financial Inc.: CIBC Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from CAD 73 to CAD 75.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : GM, Verizon, Fortinet, Microsoft, AMD...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.