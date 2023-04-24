  • Glencore: J.P. Morgan remains Overweight with a price target reduced from GBp 6200 to GBp 6100.
  • Halfords: Liberum upgrades to hold from sell. PT up 1.4% to 210 pence.
  • Heritage Financial: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform. PT up 17% to $23.
  • Hill & Smith: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target raised from £1510 to £1610.
  • Intuit: Atlantic Equities initiated coverage with a recommendation of overweight. PT up 19% to $530.
  • Live Nation: Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT up 27% to $85.
  • Melrose Industries: Citigroup resumes its Buy rating, targeting GBp 480.
  • Perion: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy. PT down 6.2% to $36.
  • PPG Industries: J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral. PT up 9.9% to $156.
  • Regions Financial: Truist Securities downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 8.9% to $20.
  • Wells Fargo: Baptista Research initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $44.20.
  • Wizz Air: Citigroup upgrades from sell to neutral with a target of GBp 3000.