- Glencore: J.P. Morgan remains Overweight with a price target reduced from GBp 6200 to GBp 6100.
- Halfords: Liberum upgrades to hold from sell. PT up 1.4% to 210 pence.
- Heritage Financial: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform. PT up 17% to $23.
- Hill & Smith: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target raised from £1510 to £1610.
- Intuit: Atlantic Equities initiated coverage with a recommendation of overweight. PT up 19% to $530.
- Live Nation: Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT up 27% to $85.
- Melrose Industries: Citigroup resumes its Buy rating, targeting GBp 480.
- Perion: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy. PT down 6.2% to $36.
- PPG Industries: J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral. PT up 9.9% to $156.
- Regions Financial: Truist Securities downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 8.9% to $20.
- Wells Fargo: Baptista Research initiated coverage with a recommendation of hold. PT set to $44.20.
- Wizz Air: Citigroup upgrades from sell to neutral with a target of GBp 3000.
Analyst recommendations: Glencore, Intuit, Live Nation, Wells Fargo, Wizz Air...
Each morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.