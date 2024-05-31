- Fifth Third Bancorp: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of USD 43.
- Hormel Foods Corporation: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight with a target price raised from USD 28 to USD 29.
- Humana Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to underperform from hold with a price target reduced from USD 550 to USD 390.
- Netapp, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight with a target price raised from USD 95 to USD 125.
- Dell Technologies Inc.: Melius Research LLC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 152 to USD 186.
- First Solar, Inc.: ROTH MKM maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 230 to USD 320.
- Mongodb, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 450 to USD 305.
- Qualcomm, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 240.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 630 to USD 500.
- Paypal Holdings, Inc.: New Street Research LLP initiates a Buy recommendation with a target price of USD 80.
- Alphawave Ip Group Plc: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from GBX 270 to GBX 155.
- Assura Plc: Shore Capital downgrades to hold from buy.
- Centrica Plc: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform with a price target raised from GBX 145 to GBX 170.
- Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc: AlphaValue/Baader Europe downgrades to reduce from sell with a price target raised from GBX 7197 to GBX 7243.
- Quilter Plc: Citi upgrades to neutral from sell with a price target raised from GBP 0.93 to GBP 1
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.