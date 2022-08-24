Log in
Analyst recommendations: Intuit, XPeng, Rio Tinto, Prologis, Charter Communications...

08/24/2022 | 06:09am EDT
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • Allete: J.P. Morgan upgrades slightly the target to $65 from $64. Maintains underweight rating.
  • Avangrid: J.P. Morgan maintains underweight rating. Price target increase to $45 from $39.
  • AvalonBay Communities: Wolfe Research raised the recommendation to outperform from peerperform. PT jumps 41% to $292.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: Roth Capital downgrades to neutral from buy. Price target is $15.50.
  • Charter Communications: Keybanc  adjusts price target to $592 from $555. Reiterates overweight rating.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods: Cowen raises price target to $142 from $128. Maintains outperform rating.
  • Foghorn Therapeutics: Morgan Stanley downgrades to equalweight from overweight. Cuts price target to $15 from $25.
  • Intuit: Piper Sandler adjusts the target to $553 from $500. Reiteratses overweight rating.
  • Marshalls: Shore Capital Stockbrokers raised the recommendation to buy from hold. PT set to 535 pence, implies a 50% increase from last price.
  • O'Reilly Automotive: Morgan Stanley maintains equalweight rating. Price target raises to $690 from $635.
  • Prologis: Wolfe Research moves to outperform from peerperform. PT increase 56% to $200.
  • Rio Tinto: Macquarie downgrades to neutral from outperform. PT up 2.4%.
  • SJW: J.P. Morgan upgrades price target to $77 from $67. Reiterates overweight rating.
  • VICI Properties: JMP Securities starts at market outperform with $38 price target.
  • XPeng: Barclays cut the recommendation to equal-weight from overweight. PT up 17% to $22.

© MarketScreener.com 2022
