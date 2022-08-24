Analyst recommendations: Intuit, XPeng, Rio Tinto, Prologis, Charter Communications...

Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.
Allete: J.P. Morgan upgrades slightly the target to $65 from $64. Maintains underweight rating.
Avangrid: J.P. Morgan maintains underweight rating. Price target increase to $45 from $39.
AvalonBay Communities: Wolfe Research raised the recommendation to outperform from peerperform. PT jumps 41% to $292.