- Heico Corporation: Morgan Stanley upgrades to equal weight from underweight with a price target raised from USD 178 to USD 225.
- Autodesk, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 270 to USD 230.
- Kinder Morgan, Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a target price raised from USD 18 to USD 22.
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Zacks downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 207 to USD 187.
- Cloudflare, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 77 to USD 68.
- Ptc Inc.: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target reduced from USD 200 to USD 190.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.: Barclays downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 100 to USD 86.
- Okta, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 123 to USD 105.
- First Solar, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 248 to USD 331.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation: Freedom Capital Markets initiates a Hold recommendation with a target price of USD 307.
- Airtel Africa Plc: ARM Securities downgrades to neutral from sell with a target price raised from NGN 1052.58 to NGN 2300.03.
- Carnival Corporation: Peel Hunt upgrades to buy from add with a price target raised from GBX 1100 to GBX 1300.
- Currys Plc: AlphaValue/Baader Europe downgrades to reduce from add with a price target raised from GBX 81.40 to GBX 82.20.
- Future Plc: Berenberg upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from GBX 850 to GBX 1310.
- Gsk Plc: Intron Health downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from GBP 19 to GBP 17.50.
- Wise Plc: Peel Hunt upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from GBX 950 to GBX 1000.
