Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Lockheed Martin, Macy's, Nordstrom, Regeneron, Tesla...

01/30/2023 | 06:33am EST
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • Axalta: Citi raised the recommendation to buy from neutral. PT up 20% to $35.19.
  • Federal Realty: Compass Point Research & Trading raised its recommendation to buy from neutral. PT up 12% to $125.
  • HCA Healthcare: Truist Securities raises price target to $290 from $270. Maintains buy rating.
  • Kohl's: Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage with a recommendation of sell. PT down 14% to $27.
  • Lockheed Martin: DZ Bank AG upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 14% to $523.
  • Macy's: Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT up 21% from last price to $28.
  • Nordstrom: Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage with a recommendation of neutral. PT up 8.6%  from last price to $20.
  • Regeneron: Cowen upgrades to outperform from market perform. PT jumps 18% to $875.
  • Rentokil: Numis moves from accumulate to hold targeting GBp 470.
  • Tanger: Compass Point Research & Trading LLC downgrades to neutral from buy. PT up 9% to $21.
  • Tesla: Berenberg upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 12% to $200.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD. 1.77% 29.27 Delayed Quote.14.92%
FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST 1.02% 111.38 Delayed Quote.10.23%
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. -0.03% 254.77 Delayed Quote.6.17%
KOHL'S CORPORATION -1.56% 31.49 Delayed Quote.24.71%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -0.05% 459.6 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
MACY'S, INC. -1.66% 23.08 Delayed Quote.11.77%
NORDSTROM, INC. -0.05% 18.42 Delayed Quote.14.13%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 0.07% 742.83 Delayed Quote.2.96%
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC -1.99% 493.1 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS, INC. 1.53% 19.26 Delayed Quote.7.36%
TESLA, INC. 11.00% 177.9 Delayed Quote.44.42%