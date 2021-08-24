Analyst recommendations: M&S, Estee Lauder, Planet Fitness, Snowflake, Steel Dynamics...

Planet Fitness reported sales that topped estimates for the latest quarter, which led Morgan Stanley to initiate coverage with a recommendation of overweight. DA Davidson raised Deere & Co.'s price target after good fiscal Q3 results and a raised earnings outlook. Seaport Global initiates coverage on several metal manufacturers such as Worthington Industries and Reliance Steel & Aluminum.
AGCO. Goldman Sachs raised the recommendation to buy from neutral. PT raised 22% to $161
Cummins: Goldman Sachs cut the recommendation to neutral from buy. PT down 2.2% to $230
Deere & Co: DA Davidson lifts price target to $371 from $359, neutral rating kept