Analyst recommendations: M&S, Estee Lauder, Planet Fitness, Snowflake, Steel Dynamics...

08/24/2021 | 06:17am EDT
Planet Fitness reported sales that topped estimates for the latest quarter, which led Morgan Stanley to initiate coverage with a recommendation of overweight. DA Davidson raised Deere & Co.'s price target after good fiscal Q3 results and a raised earnings outlook. Seaport Global initiates coverage on several metal manufacturers such as Worthington Industries and Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

 

  • AGCO. Goldman Sachs raised the recommendation to buy from neutral. PT raised 22% to $161
  • Cummins: Goldman Sachs cut the recommendation to neutral from buy. PT down 2.2% to $230
  • Deere & Co: DA Davidson lifts price target to $371 from $359, neutral rating kept
  • The Estee Lauder Companies : Argus adjusts pt to $375 from $360, maintains buy rating
  • Hikma: Jefferies remains Buy with a price target raised from GBp 2870 to GBp 2950.
  • International Consolidated Airlines Group: JP Morgan maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price is lowered from EUR 2.70 to EUR 2.45.
  • Marks and Spencer: Berenberg remains Buy with a price target raised from GBp 195 to GBp 200.
  • NCC Group: Canaccord Genuity cut its recommendation to hold from buy. PT up 3% to 340 pence
  • Nov: ATB Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform. PT jumps 47% to $18.50
  • Nucor Corp: Seaport Global Securities reinstated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT up 8.5% to $130
  • Peloton Interactive : Oppenheimer adjusts pt to $140 from $150, maintains outperform rating
  • Planet Fitness: Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with a recommendation of overweight. PT up 26% to $93
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum : Seaport Global starts coverage at Buy with $165 PT
  • Snowflake : Jefferies lifts price target on snowflake to $275 from $250, maintains hold rating
  • Steel Dynamics : Seaport Global starts coverage with Buy rating, $75 Price Target
  • Trillium Therapeutics: HC Wainwright downgrades to neutral from buy, adjusts price target to $18.50 from $22
  • Worthington Industries : Seaport Global initiates coverage  with Neutral rating

 


© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGCO CORPORATION 2.00% 131.93 Delayed Quote.25.46%
CUMMINS INC. 1.55% 235.25 Delayed Quote.3.59%
DEERE & COMPANY 3.24% 362.8 Delayed Quote.30.62%
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC -1.09% 2535 Delayed Quote.1.79%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 2.74% 164.92 Delayed Quote.0.41%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC 4.55% 171.3544 Delayed Quote.20.25%
NCC GROUP PLC -1.67% 324.5 Delayed Quote.30.95%
NOVO NORDISK A/S -1.48% 664 Delayed Quote.58.07%
NUCOR CORPORATION 2.93% 119.83 Delayed Quote.125.29%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. -1.37% 106.59 Delayed Quote.-29.75%
PLANET FITNESS, INC. 5.10% 73.71 Delayed Quote.-5.05%
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO. 0.80% 151.08 Delayed Quote.26.16%
SNOWFLAKE INC. 3.66% 276.44 Delayed Quote.-1.76%
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. 2.96% 68.96 Delayed Quote.81.67%
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. 1.85% 336.29 Delayed Quote.26.33%
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC. 184.51% 22.22 Delayed Quote.18.63%
WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. 1.17% 58.61 Delayed Quote.14.16%