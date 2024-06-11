- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price reduced from USD 23 to USD 17.
- Manpowergroup Inc.: BNP Paribas Exane upgrades to outperform from underperform with a price target raised from USD 73 to USD 92.
- Nvidia Corporation: Punto Research downgrades to sell from buy with a target price of USD 1115.
- Robert Half International, Inc: BNP Paribas Exane upgrades to outperform from underperform with a price target raised from USD 69 to USD 80.
- First Solar, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 246 to USD 344.
- Healthcare Realty Trust: Citigroup remains neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 13 to USD 16.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 105 to USD 140.
- Ge Vernova Inc.: Citi initiates a neutral recommendation with a target price of USD 183.
- On Holding Ag: Bernstein initiates an outperform recommendation with a target price of USD 50.
- Appfolio, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co initiates an overweight recommendation with a target price of USD 295.
- Confluent, Inc.: Evercore ISI initiates an Outperform recommendation with a target price of USD 35.
- Anglo American Plc: Morgan Stanley upgrades to equalwt from not rated with a target price of GBX 2270.
- Hays Plc: BNP Paribas Exane downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of GBX 110.
- Pagegroup Plc: BNP Paribas Exane upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from GBX 450 to GBX 560.
- Canadian Natural Resources Limited: Morgan Stanley maintains its market weight recommendation and reduces the target price from 94 to CAD 47.