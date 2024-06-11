  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price reduced from USD 23 to USD 17.
  • Manpowergroup Inc.: BNP Paribas Exane upgrades to outperform from underperform with a price target raised from USD 73 to USD 92.
  • Nvidia Corporation: Punto Research downgrades to sell from buy with a target price of USD 1115.
  • Robert Half International, Inc: BNP Paribas Exane upgrades to outperform from underperform with a price target raised from USD 69 to USD 80.
  • First Solar, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 246 to USD 344.
  • Healthcare Realty Trust: Citigroup remains neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 13 to USD 16.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Bernstein maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 105 to USD 140.
  • Ge Vernova Inc.: Citi initiates a neutral recommendation with a target price of USD 183.
  • On Holding Ag: Bernstein initiates an outperform recommendation with a target price of USD 50.
  • Appfolio, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co initiates an overweight recommendation with a target price of USD 295.
  • Confluent, Inc.: Evercore ISI initiates an Outperform recommendation with a target price of USD 35.
  • Anglo American Plc:  Morgan Stanley upgrades to equalwt from not rated with a target price of GBX 2270.
  • Hays Plc: BNP Paribas Exane downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of GBX 110.
  • Pagegroup Plc: BNP Paribas Exane upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from GBX 450 to GBX 560.
  • Canadian Natural Resources Limited: Morgan Stanley maintains its market weight recommendation and reduces the target price from 94 to CAD 47.

 