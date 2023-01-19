Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: MasterCard, Visa, McDonald's, Rightmove...

01/19/2023 | 05:20am EST
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

MasterCard: CICC initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT rises 24% to $455.87.

McDonald's: Morgan Stanley adjusts PT to $305 from $285, maintains Overweight rating.

PulteGroup: Oppenheimer & Co initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT rises 26% from last price to $64.

Rightmove: Investec upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 12% to 625 pence.

TE Connectivity: Evercore ISI downgrades to inline from outperform. PT up 5.4% to $130.

Toll Brothers: Oppenheimer & Co initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $71.

Visa: CICC initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $267.79.

Wizz Air: Exane BNP Paribas upgrades from neutral to underperform with a target of GBp 2000.

WPP: Goldman Sachs upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 1158.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MASTERCARD, INC. -1.62% 368.92 Delayed Quote.6.09%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -2.94% 266.04 Delayed Quote.4.01%
PULTEGROUP, INC. -0.20% 50.97 Delayed Quote.12.17%
RIGHTMOVE PLC 0.22% 556.8 Delayed Quote.8.53%
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. -0.74% 123.29 Delayed Quote.7.40%
TOLL BROTHERS, INC. 0.37% 56.3 Delayed Quote.12.78%
VISA, INC. -1.59% 219.46 Delayed Quote.5.63%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.84% 2692 Delayed Quote.42.40%
WPP PLC 0.33% 920.93 Delayed Quote.11.83%