Analyst recommendations: MasterCard, Visa, McDonald's, Rightmove...

MasterCard: CICC initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT rises 24% to $455.87.

McDonald's: Morgan Stanley adjusts PT to $305 from $285, maintains Overweight rating.

PulteGroup: Oppenheimer & Co initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT rises 26% from last price to $64.

Rightmove: Investec upgrades to buy from hold. PT up 12% to 625 pence.

TE Connectivity: Evercore ISI downgrades to inline from outperform. PT up 5.4% to $130.

Toll Brothers: Oppenheimer & Co initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $71.

Visa: CICC initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $267.79.

Wizz Air: Exane BNP Paribas upgrades from neutral to underperform with a target of GBp 2000.

WPP: Goldman Sachs upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 1158.